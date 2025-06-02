"Trying to stay relevant," "Want more Haley less Hanna": Hoops fans react to ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder dancing with "another sister"

Hanna Cavinder is spending quality time with her sister, not named Haley. The Cavinder twins played basketball together at Miami and are known for their close relationship and social media presence.

Now, Hanna and Haley's basketball careers are over, and the twins are no longer living together. Haley moved to Texas to be near fiancé Jake Ferguson, who plays tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, Hanna shared her gratitude for having more than one sister. In the TikTok video, Hanna dances alongside little sister Natalie.

"When your twin moved away but God blessed you with another sister," Hanna's TikTok read.

TikTok users reacted to Hanna's video in the comments. One argued that Hanna is looking to maintain relevancy following her time at Miami and in the absence of Haley.

"Trying to stay relevant," one fan said.

A comment says Hanna is trying to stay relevant

Another pushed for more content from Haley on the twins' shared account.

"We want more Haley less Hanna," another added.

A TikTok user says they want to see more of Haley

Many highlighted that Natalie is beautiful, just like her sisters.

"Your sister is beautiful also," a fan said.

"Damn she's actually very pretty," another commented.

"BEAUTIFUL," another wrote.

Fans hype up Natalie Cavinder

Some shared their reactions with emojis.

"🔥😍🔥❤️❤️"

"💕💕"

"❤️❤️❤️"

TikTok users react to Hanna and Natalie Cavinder dancing with emojis

Haley and Hanna Cavinder enjoy a travel-filled summer

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are making the most of their summer. The twins have been traveling in the past few weeks and are taking fans along for the ride through their social media.

The Cavinder twins kicked off their summer with a trip with their three other sisters. The five Cavinder girls spent Memorial Day Weekend in the Florida Keys.

Hanna and Haley posted a tour of their rental house, videos of their outfits, a clip of them on the gorgeous Florida water and more to give their followers a behind-the-scenes look at their family vacation.

The twins then explored another part of the country, taking a trip to Chicago. Hanna and Haley got some work done on their 48-hour trip to the Windy City, meeting up with some of the brands they collaborate with, including Under Armour, GHOST and Revolve.

During their time at Miami, the Cavinder twins became pioneers in the world of NIL. They made names for themselves on and off the basketball court and have continued to thrive with brand collaborations following the end of their college careers.

Hanna and Haley are enjoying work and play as they travel the country this summer.

