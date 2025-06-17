Twins Mya and Mia Pauldo react as Kim Caldwell's Tennessee Volunteers give them a warm welcome 

The Pauldo twins are being welcomed to Tennessee with open arms. Mia and Mya Pauldo are moving in for their freshman year at Tennessee, and the women's basketball team is giving fans an inside look at their arrival.

The talented recruits appeared in an Instagram video posted by the Lady Vols basketball team on Monday. In the clip, the twins move their belongings into their freshman dorm with big smiles on their faces. Mia and Mya are welcomed by some familiar faces, including Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell, who they embrace and dap up.

The twins reacted to their warm welcome in the Instagram comments.

"family🧡," Mia commented.

Mia Pauldo shows love to her Tennessee family

"we're home🧡😊," Mya said.

Mya Pauldo expresses excitement about being at Tennessee

The Lady Vols provided more content about their incoming freshmen, sharing photos of the Pauldo twins and other commits on move-in day on Instagram. The team made custom cookies for the freshmen. One design said "Lady Vols" in blue icing, and another design had the players' jersey numbers written on cookies shaped like jerseys.

"all moved in!!🧡," the caption read.

Tennessee is excited to welcome Mia and Mya, and it seems they're just as excited to begin their college basketball careers.

What Mya and Mia Pauldo bring to Tennessee

Mia and Mya Pauldo are a dynamic duo who are taking their talents to Tennessee.

Mia is a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 13 in her class. She was named MaxPreps Player of the Year in New Jersey last season after averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game in her junior season at Morris Catholic.

Mya is a four-star recruit ranked No. 49 in the class of 2025. In their high school careers, the Pauldo twins reached the Non-Public B state final in the past three years, winning the last two. They also won the Morris County Tournament three times.

Mia and Mya announced their commitment to play at Tennessee last July.

"Tennessee is the home of legends and there's no better place to call home and continue our journey," the twins said on their shared Instagram.

The Pauldo twins were highly sought after recruits and will look to be difference makers at Tennessee, having now moved in to begin workouts with the team.

