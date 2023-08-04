Late on Wednesday, news broke that Terrence Butler, a Drexel University prospect had been found dead in his campus room.

Information released by the authorities indicated that Butler's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The police ruled out any criminal malice investigation.

Drexel University released a statement about Terrence Butler and the incident on Thursday.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends, and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.”

Butler leaves behind two sisters, a father and a mother. His sisters Tasia and Tiara played basketball at James Madison and Syracuse University respectively.

Drexel University immediately availed the counseling center for any students traumatized by the events that had plagued their institution.

Bishop McNamara HS @BMHSMustangs With a heavy heart, we share the news of Terrence Butler's passing. Terrence was an alum from the Class of 2021, and a beloved student, leader, and mentor to many. His loss is felt across our community, and we are holding his family and friends in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/Mifg5KRkWl

The La Salle men's basketball team also condoled with the Drexel fraternity and released a statement on Twitter about the incident.

"The La Salle men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the passing of Drexel men's basketball student-athlete Terrence Butler. Our sincere condolences go out to the Butler family and to the entire Drexel community impacted by this tragic event."

Mark Witalec, an employee at Drexel University, recalled the kind of person Butler was.

“Beautiful guy, had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same. You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented.”

Social media users reacted to the news of Butler's sudden passing with sadness and shock at a young life brutally cut short so soon.

Penn's men's basketball team also sent out a message of support to the Drexler University community.

Woke up to the awful news about Terrence Butler up the street at Drexel. Our best wishes go out to his family and friends, his teammates with @DrexelMBB and everyone who knew Terrence and is affected by this.#Whānau | #FightOnPenn

Richard Files @RichardFiles4 @nypost That's terrible no one that young should die. my heart hurts.

Ty Wanda @treasures_ty @CapitolHoops Condolences to his family. This is heartbreaking

neenah @neenah14102034 @CapitolHoops Condolences to the Butler and McNamara families. Prayers for our young people and the world.

Terrence Butler joined Drexel from Bishop McNamara in Maryland where he was an All-American nominee and a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference All-Conference selection in 2021.

The 6-foot-7 Butler played as a forward but was plagued by injuries during his first two seasons at Drexel but managed seven games as a sophomore.

Butler was a part of the College of Engineering and was twice named on the commissioner's Academic Honor Roll of the Colonial Athletic Conference.