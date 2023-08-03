What happened to Terrence Butler? Basketball fraternity in shock as Drexel forward found dead on campus

Terrence Butler was a rising junior and a forward on Drexel University's basketball team. Unfortunately, he was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday.

The cause of Butler's death is undisclosed at the moment, but Drexel president John Fry released the following statement:

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.”

At Drexel University, Butler wasn't just strictly into basketball but excelled at academics as well. He was part of the Drexel College of Engineering and was named on the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in Drexel’s Colonial Athletic Association conference last season.

Basketball was a significant part of Butler's identity and his basketball fraternity is in shock. Drexel University also announced that if needed, they offer services for all students at Drexel University's Counseling Center.

The La Salle men's basketball team and coach Fran Dunphy also released a statement regarding Butler's passing:

"The La Salle men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the passing of Drexel men's basketball student-athlete Terrence Butler. Our sincere condolences go out to the Butler family and to the entire Drexel community impacted by this tragic event."

Terrence Butler's basketball career

Terrence Butler was the most valuable player for his high school Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland in 2019. In 2021, Butler was named a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

In college, Butler only played in eight games during the two years as he was battling with injuries. Seven of these eight games came in his sophomore year. During these seven games, Butler totaled 9 rebounds, 4 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals in approximately 30 total minutes played.

While Butler wasn't a standout basketball player at Drexel, he had a lot of potential. In his junior year, Butler was expected to play a bigger role on the team.

