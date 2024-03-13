UCF vs BYU basketball injury report, March 13: Latest on Marcus Adams Jr. and more

The UCF Knights are taking on the 20th-ranked BYU Cougars in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Championship Tournament, with the winning team getting an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

However, not all programs are entering the games at 100 percent and the injury report shows us which players could be affected. Let's look at the injury report and find the most up-to-date information about these players.

UCF vs BYU basketball injury report

Marcus Adams Jr., BYU

Freshman forward Marcus Adams Jr. has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him sidelined for all but one game this season for the Cougars. He is not expected to return to the floor at any time this season and will likely apply for a medical red shirt.

The 6-foot-8 forward played eight minutes against Bellarmine on Dec. 22 and recorded two points on 1-for-6 shooting with two rebounds and an assist.

However, this is an injury that does not change the rotations for BYU.

Dawson Baker, BYU

Like Marcus Adams Jr., Dawson Baker will miss the remainder of the season as he is dealing with a foot injury. The injury has limited him to only four games this season and he has not been on the court since Jan. 6.

Baker shot the ball well, shooting 56.3% from the field, including 50.0% from the three-point line. After averaging 15.3 points during the 2022–23 season, this injury came as a massive blow to the BYU Cougars. However, the team has figured out how to play in his absence.

