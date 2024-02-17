UCLA Basketball Recruiting News: Bruins land 7x NBA champ’s son on walk-on deal

Good times continue for the UCLA Bruins, as they made a significant addition to the 2024 recruiting class. Christian Horry, son of former NBA champion Robert Horry, has committed to join the Bruins for his collegiate career. The guard from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles announced his decision via a social media post:

“This wouldn’t be possible without my family, God, and my friends. I appreciate everyone who always believed in me and supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to Coach [Darren] Savino and everyone on the UCLA staff for believing in me and helping me reach my dreams," Horry said.

Expand Tweet

Christian Horry joined the Bruins on a walk-on deal with no scholarship. Despite this, there is hope for the young star as he is believed to have an immense impact as a strong defender and 3-point shooter.

The senior Horry took to his socials to post a message for his son:

"Ever since you were a kid you wanted to to go to @UCLA One dream accomplished, many more to go. Keep up the hard work on and off the court. Love you little Bruin"

Expand Tweet

Robert Horry was known as “Big Shot Bob” because of his ability to bury shots to win games. He won seven NBA championships during his 15-year career playing for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Now, all eyes will follow his son as the younger Horry tries to make his mark and honor his father's legacy.

The road ahead for Christian Horry

The 6-foot-2 guard will join the Big Ten next season. His announcement comes at a time when the Bruins are on an excellent run this season, albeit after a shaky start. Their six-game winning streak put the blue and gold in a sweet spot, just a few wins away from the top seed and a shot at winning the title.

With the addition of Horry and four-star Eric Freeny, the Bruins are already preparing for a good season next year.

Considered the backbone of his school's defense, Christian Horry still has a lot more to learn from his dad and his team. He said:

“I’ve mainly been trying to be a better scorer this year and distribute the ball better as well. But yeah, I feel like that’s one thing [my dad and I] can most definitely connect to.

"He can give me advice because he was a role player on a high, high-level team, and I’m a role player on a high-level team in high school. It’s really good, and he helps me out with it.”

What do you predict are Christian Horry's chances with the Bruins? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read: "My whole life, I’ve hit the ground running": New UCLA HC DeShaun Foster confident of having immediate impact on the Bruins