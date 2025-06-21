UCLA freshman Sienna Betts shares 2-word reaction as she makes it to the 2025 U.S.A. Women's U19 team roster

UCLA incoming freshman Sienna Betts is one of the best young players in the nation. She is set to join the Bruins next season as the No. 2-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports. She is universally viewed as one of the best young players in the nation and is expected to have an immediate impact on the Bruins next season.

On Friday, the new UCLA star received a huge honor as she was named to Team USA's Women's U19 National Team. After the news was posted by USA Basketball, Betts reposted it to her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"So grateful," Betts wrote.

Image via Sienna Betts' Instagram Story.

The full roster for the U19 squad is as follows:

Sienna Betts

Addy Bjorn

Jazzy Davidson

Sydney Douglas

Kate Harpring

Saniyah Hall

Kayleigh Heckel

Jordan Lee

Alivia McGill

Jerzy Robinson

Emilee Skinner

Zania Socka-Nguemen

The FIBA U19 World Cup is set to begin on July 12. Team USA will have its first game on the 12th against Korea. They will then play Hungary on July 13, followed by Israel on July 15, closing out group play. If they advance out of the group, the Round of 16 will begin on July 16. The championship game will be held on July 20.

Sienna Betts is headed to UCLA to join her sister, Lauren Betts

Heading into this year's recruiting cycle, a lot of fans were interested to see where Sienna Betts ended up. Not only was she one of the biggest talents in this year's class, but she also has a sister who is one of the best players in college basketball, Lauren Betts.

As things turned out, Sienna Betts chose to join her sister at UCLA. Lauren has been a member of the Bruins for two seasons, emerging as one of the biggest stars in the NCAA. This past season, she averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

After such a stellar season, Betts is projected to be the first pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. Although a lot can change in a year, heading into the 2025-26 draft, she is the favorite to be selected first next year.

Regardless of when she is drafted, this will be her final season in the NCAA. She only has one season of eligibility left and will be starting her WNBA career afterward. As a result, Sienna and Lauren Betts will only play one college season together.

