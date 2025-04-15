UCLA guard Londynn Jones announces departure with heartfelt message as Cori Close's squad loses another player to transfer portal

The UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team lost another player to the transfer portal, as junior guard Londynn Jones has now announced her departure from the team.

The Bruins were already dealing with losses, after all four of their freshmen from last season - Elina Aarnisalo, Kendall Dudley, Avary Cain, and Zania Socka-Nguemen - entered the transfer portal. Junior guard Janiah Barker also joined the list, and junior forward Jones has become the latest to leave.

Jones has been with UCLA for three seasons, playing 108 times across that period. The guard made this announcement on social media, first showing gratitude to UCLA for what they offered her during the three-year stay.

She also made sure to appreciate her coaches, teammates, and her family for their love and support.

“As I embark on my next chapter of my journey. I’m filled with excitement for the new opportunities that lie ahead. My time at UCLA has been instrumental in shaping who I am today and I'm deeply grateful for the experience and lessons I've gained,” she wrote.

“Thanks again UCLA for being a part of this meaningful chapter in my life. I look forward to embracing the future with the foundation that was built here. Love yall.”

Londynn Jones’ scoring at the Bruins peaked in her sophomore year when she averaged 11.8 points per game. Her scoring ratio dropped in her junior year, averaging 8.5 points per game, which was similar to her freshman year, when she averaged 8.6 points per game.

Over the course of her time with UCLA, the guard averaged 9.6 points and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

She helped the Bruins to a 34-3 overall record in the 2024-25 season, winning the Big Ten Tournament and finishing second in the Big Ten with a 16-2 record.

UCLA entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as one of the No. 1 Seeds, reaching the Final Four where they were eliminated by eventual champions, UConn.

Fans react to Londynn Jones leaving UCLA

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round - UCLA at Richmond - Source: Imagn

Bruins fans were in Londynn Jones’ comments after the announcement, making their feelings known.

“You left everything on the court. Loved watching you play. Best of luck on the next chapter!,” a fan wrote

“Good luck Londynn.. I'm going to miss yelling at the TV after you bury a 3, "Londynn buckets falling down!!", another fan wrote

“So much Bruin love for you, Deezy!! Thank you for everything. You will be missed...wishing you all the best,” one other fan wrote

More fans continued to appreciate Jones for her time with the Bruins.

“Thanks for all you’ve given to UCLA and the community. Best of luck to you,” a fan wrote

“We’re going to miss you!! Thank you for being a Bruin and good luck wherever you end up!,” another fan wrote

“Thank you for everything. Your tenacity and fight are amazing,” some other fan wrote

Londynn Jones is yet to commit to any program after announcing her departure from UCLA.

