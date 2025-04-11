Top 5 landing spots for Londynn Jones as UCLA guard enters the transfer portal feat. USC

Londynn Jones and the UCLA Bruins had a disappointing finish to their season as they were eliminated in the Final Four by the UConn Huskies. Although there is no shame in simply losing to the Huskies, they did not keep the game competitive, losing 85-51.
Following UCLA's exit from March Madness, several key players have entered the transfer portal from the Bruins, including standouts Janiah Barker and Londynn Jones.
Jones was a member of the team for the past three seasons and will now leave for her final season of NCAA eligibility. These are the five top landing spots for her in the portal.
Top five landing spots for Londynn Jones in the transfer portal
#1 USC
Being from California, Londynn Jones might prefer to stay in-state. Since she is leaving UCLA, the only other top team from California is USC. Jones could join JuJu Watkins and the Trojans as they attempt to make a run for the national championship next season.
#2 Texas
Texas is another top team that suffered a disappointing exit in the Final Four this season. To make matters worse, two of the team's top four scorers are seniors. As a result, it will be looking to find replacements in the portal so that it can make another deep run next year. If Jones wants to stay on a competitive team, the Longhorns could be a good fit.
#3 LSU
LSU has a chance to be one of the strongest teams in the nation next season with Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams still on the roster. However, the team still needs to deal with the loss of Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA draft. Although Jones is not as dynamic a scorer as Morrow, she could help replace some of the team's lost depth.
#4 South Carolina
If Jones' decision to leave UCLA was with the goal of winning a national championship, there are few better options than South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been one of the most dominant teams in the NCAA over the past few seasons and should make another great run next season.
What makes the Gamecocks an interesting option is their balanced offense. They do not rely on one player, and as a result, Londynn Jones could slide into the lineup easily.
#5 Maryland
An interesting option for Jones would be the Maryland Terrapins. Although they were only a No. 4 seed in March Madness, they narrowly lost 71-67 to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. They could be a strong team again next year by making smart additions like Londynn Jones.
