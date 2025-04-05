UCLA HC Cori Close opens up about UConn's commanding play style following heartbreaking loss

UCLA coach Cori Close guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance in program history. Their run ended Friday with an 85-51 loss to UConn.
The Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, built a commanding 20-point lead by halftime. Coach Geno Auriemma's aggressive game plan earned praise from Close during her postgame news conference.
"This is just never easy," Close said. "Hard balance, credit to UConn. They were the aggressors today. They played more purposefully and more connected. They were tougher than us tonight and they handed it to us.
"That being said, we gotta learn from this. We've obviously gone to new heights this year, but we've gotta let the pain of this hopefully teach us to new heights next year. And learn from this and be better this time."
The Bruins finished the season with a 34-3 record. They won the Big Ten championship, wrestling it away from the USC Trojans, and stayed at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for 12 weeks, a Big Ten record.
Cori Close pays tribute to her historic team
The Bruins made program history by reaching the Final Four on the back of dominant play by center Lauren Betts. During her postgame news conference, Close paid tribute to her team and made a promise to UCLA fans.
"At the same time, learning to honor our team for all the firsts that they had," Close said. "How they represented UCLA on and off the court. How they took us on a ride that has never happened at UCLA in a long, long time.
"And just really, really proud of their effort, the way they grew, the new things they accomplished. We weren't our best selves tonight and that being said, it's a three-loss season and I'm really proud of not only what they've accomplished, but the way in which they've gone about their work and we'll be better the next time we're here."
After an impressive season with the Bruins, Cori Close won the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year on Wednesday, recognizing her stellar work with the Big Ten champions.
