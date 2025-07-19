UCLA HC Cori Close shares her take on "the only person that can get in the way of Lauren Betts" being picked No. 1 in the next WNBA Draft

  • home icon
By Inioluwa
Published Jul 19, 2025 06:33 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal Practice-UCLA - Source: Imagn
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts held off on the 2025 WNBA Draft, instead choosing to return for one more season of college basketball, even though she was widely projected to be a lottery pick. For UCLA coach Cori Close, Betts' decision is nothing short of a blessing, giving the Bruins another season with one of the most dominant players in the country.

In a video shared on Friday by BigWBB via Instagram, UCLA coach Cori Close had nothing but high praise for Lauren Betts. Close backed the 6-foot-7 center to go No. 1 in the 2026 WNBA Draft and made it clear just how special she thinks Betts truly is.

"She's a generational player. I know that term gets thrown around a lot. I have not used it on anyone else I've coached," said coach Close.
"She has the mobility of a guard. She's got an incredible basketball IQ, she's got great touch, she's competitive. The only person that can get in the way of Lauren Betts being the No. 1 pick next year is Lauren Betts."
Betts began her college basketball journey at Stanford. She, however, spent only her freshman year with the Cardinals before transferring to UCLA as a sophomore.

So far, it's safe to say she's truly found her stride with the Bruins. In fact, last season was her best yet. She put up career-high numbers across the board, averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a nation-leading 2.9 blocks per game, shooting an impressive 64%.

Betts' stellar performance played a key role in UCLA's run to the NCAA Final Four, where they eventually fell to UConn. However, even though she missed out on the NCAA championship, she still racked up several major honors, including the Naismith Women's Player of the Year, Naismith Women's College Defensive Player of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year award.

"College is the best years of your life,": Lauren Betts on her decision to play college basketball for one more year

In a February interview with ESPN, Lauren Betts opened up about her choice to stay in college despite being eligible for the WNBA Draft.

According to her, she wants to enjoy one more year of college basketball, especially within the supportive environment of the UCLA program.

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said.
"Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created, I'd want to do that for another year."

Interestingly, next season will be more special for Lauren Betts, as she'll be reunited with her younger sister, Sienna Betts, who's joining UCLA as a freshman. The two will get the chance to share the court again, this time in college.

Inioluwa

Edited by Bhargav
