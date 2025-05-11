UCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez drops 2-word reaction as Kiki Rice celebrates Mother’s Day with $84.72 billion health company

Gabriela Jaquez showed some love to Kiki Rice after the latter participated in a Mother's Day video with CVS that was posted on Instagram on Saturday. Jaquez dropped a two-word reaction to her UCLA teammate celebrating the special occasion.

Rice wanted to do something special for her mom, and she achieved it with the help of CVS, a health company with a market cap of $84.72 billion, according to Forbes.

She printed a family photo and got sunscreen for her mother. Rice also acquired a "Best Mom" trophy and cashews, a snack that her mother loves. The college basketball star also got some flowers to celebrate Mother's Day.

Rice's paid partnership with CVS drew reactions from her teammates, including a comment from Jaquez.

"Love itttt," Jaquez wrote.

Gabriela Jaquez reacted to Kiki Rice's paid partnership with CVS on Instagram. Source: Instagram/@kiki.rice

Kiki Rice has signed several NIL deals during her time at UCLA, including contracts with Neutrogena, Dove, Beats by Dre, Buick, Invisalign, Marketpryce and Jordan Brand.

How Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez fared for UCLA in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The UCLA Bruins advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 30-2 overall record. They entered this year's March Madness with momentum on their side after winning the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Bruins were given the No. 1 seed in the Regional 1 bracket and faced No. 16 seed Southern in the first round. Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez both scored in double figures in UCLA's 84-46 victory, each dropping 10 points in the win over the Jaguars.

Angela Dugalić (#32), Kiki Rice (#1) and Gabriela Jaquez (#11) of the UCLA Bruins celebrate during their Sweet 16 game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena on March 28, 2025. Photo: Getty

Rice displayed her offensive prowess in the second round against Richmond, scoring 23 points in UCLA's 84-67 win. She shot 7-for-12 from the field, including 4-of-6 from the 3-point area. Jaquez added five points for the Bruins, who sealed a Sweet 16 showdown with Ole Miss.

Rice helped UCLA record a 76-62 win in that contest, scoring 13 points. Jaquez helped the Bruins secure a spot in the Final Four, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals in UCLA's 72-65 win over LSU in the Elite Eight.

The Bruins' title hopes ended in the national semifinals, however, losing 85-51 to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. Rice and Jaquez struggled in that contest, combining for eight points on 2-for-13 shooting.

