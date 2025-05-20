UCLA’s Kiki Rice posts heartwarming message as brother graduates from Yale: “You inspire me always”

Star guard Kiki Rice took a break from offseason workouts to celebrate a major family milestone on Monday. The UCLA guard's brother, Teo Rice, had graduated from Yale, and she posted an image of her sibling in academic regalia at the university campus, posing after the ceremony.

Rice not only congratulated her brother for the achievement but also added a heartfelt message.

"My role model & big brother!! So incredibly proud of you and all that you have accomplished... you inspire me always, love you Teo !!," she wrote.

Rice congratulates her brother after his graduation | via @kiki.rice/ig

Just like Kiki Rice, Teo Rice also played Division I basketball throughout his college. He played 36 games as a guard for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.7 points on 46.9% efficiency in 4.6 minutes of action per game. His highest-scoring game was his last CBB stint, where he posted seven points on a 50.0% clip in a 90-64 win over the Columbia Lions.

The former Yale guard did not have the fandom or grandeur that her sister maneuvers. However, unlike Kiki, Teo's college career began as a walk-on player. In his senior year, his teammates voted him as the captain of the team behind his leadership skills and ability to connect with the players.

"His positivity and confidence in our team is unwavering and we rally around his energy," senior forward Jack Molloy said (via Yale News). "Our winning culture begins with him and he is absolutely a guy that leads by example."

Even though the guard had a limited role on the court, Teo Rice's presence led the university to one of the best seasons ever. The Bulldogs had the best record in the Ivy League league and won the conference championship to mark its eight NCAA appearance.

Kiki Rice led UCLA to its best NCAA run

Kiki Rice is fresh off her third NCAA tournament appearance, where she led UCLA to its best postseason ever. While center Lauren Betts led the team in scoring and brushing the board, Rice orchestrated the team's offense. She averaged 12.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 48.5% efficiency.

In the previous two renditions, Rice had led the program to multiple Sweet Sixteen games under coach Cori Close. However, the Bruins quickly became favorites to win it all this season after they ended South Carolina's 43-game win streak in November.

