Lauren Betts' teammate drops 1-word reaction to Cason Wallace's posterizing dunk on Nikola Jokic

UCLA guard Kiki Rice dropped a one-word reaction on Cason Wallace's emphatic dunk over Denver center Nikola Jokic in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night.

Wallace posterized the three-time NBA MVP on a fastbreak play at the 6:31 mark of the third quarter, which sent the Oklahoma City fans into a frenzy.

The teammate of Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts couldn't hide her admiration and posted a reaction on her Instagram stories that said:

"Bowww."

Wallace contributed seven points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 29 minutes to help the Thunder rout the Nuggets 125-93 and win the series, 4-3. They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, which will start on Tuesday.

Kiki Rice will return for her senior year with UCLA. Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game for Cori Close's team, which fell to eventual champion UConn in the Final Four.

Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts to lead UCLA's charge next season

Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts will have unfinished business to settle in the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.

Months after losing to UConn in the Final Four, the dreaded one-two combo is stronger than ever, along with a group of returnees and recruits from the transfer portal and high school.

Last season's key contributors Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Timea Gardiner, and Angel Dugalic are set to come back for another season and help Rice and Betts go all the way to the national championship.

The lineup will be reinforced by five-star forward and Lauren Betts' younger sister, Sienna Betts, and Utah transfer pickup Gianna Kneepkens. The team will still have around five months to complete their roster and form another Final Four-worthy group.

UCLA's first priority is to plug in the holes left by Londynn Jones, Janiah Barker, Elina Aarnisalo, Avery Cain, Kendall Dudley, and Zania Socka-Ngueman. All of them have transferred to new programs, and some of them could meet the Bruins next season.

Cori Close and her coaching staff should immediately get additional players to complete their roster. Only eight players are reported to have made the UCLA squad, and the Bruins will have more than five months to add more players to their 2025-26 lineup.

Another thing that needs to be resolved — and possibly the most important — is how the Betts sisters will manage to share the court.

Sienna Betts will play the power forward spot, and older sister Lauren will be designated at center. But they can interchange roles depending on the situation, as both can operate inside.

However, only one sister can handle the bulk of responsibilities next season, and the other would play second fiddle. That is an interesting problem that UCLA coach Cori Close and her team will have to figure out before the season starts in November.

