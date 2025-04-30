UCLA hooper Kiki Rice back in the gym days after shoulder surgery: "Lefty summer"

UCLA's Kiki Rice is back on the court days after undergoing an offseason shoulder surgery. On Apr. 16, Rice stunned fans by uploading a picture from a hospital bed. While she smiled at the camera, her right hand was in a supportive sleeve and her shoulder was covered with cotton and a gauze bandage.

Rice's post-surgery IG story from the hospital on April 16 | @kiki.rice/ig

Now, nearly two weeks after the procedure, UCLA's assistant coach Tasha Brown recorded Rice on the court. She uploaded a short video of the Bruins guard making multiple left-hand free-throws in the practice facility on her IG story:

"5min after getting the ok! #Lefty," Brown wrote on the story.

Rice immediately reposted it on her story, updating fans of her recovery process:

"Lefty summer !" she captioned the repost.

Rice captured in UCLA's training facility two weeks after her shoulder surgery | @kiki.rice/ig

The details and nature of Kiki Rice's surgery and potential recovery timeline remain undisclosed. The guard had struggled with her shoulder throughout the previous season and also missed the Bruins' first three games due to it.

She averaged 12.8 points, 5.0 assists 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. The statistical overalls were lower than the 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, Rice made up for it by posting better shooting hauls and making 48.5% of her attempts.

What's next for Kiki Rice and the UCLA Bruins?

The UCLA Bruins mounted a historic 2024-25 campaign behind Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts. While topping the AP Poll most of the season, the program made its first-ever Final Four run.

The school is poised to make another deep NCAA tournament next season as it returns its core in Rice, Betts and Gabriela Jaquez. However, the team will need notable backcourt talents and perimeter shooters, as Elina Aarnisalo, Londynn Jones and Janiah Barker have entered the portal.

Kiki Rice will also have more pick-and-roll options next season as the program welcomes two new forwards. Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts is a five-star recruit and ranked No. 2 in the nation (per On3). She is expected to make an immediate winning impact in her freshman year.

Another addition is Lena Bilic. The 6-foot-3 Croatian will not only diversify the wing role for UCLA but also bring significant international experience.

