UCLA star Kiki Rice subtly brags about Jordans collection as the first NIL athlete signed to iconic brand

Kiki Rice is riding high these days. She and the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins are in the Final Four for the first time in the school’s history. Off the court, Rice has managed to make the most of the NIL boom. Back in 2022, she made history by becoming Jordan brand’s first-ever NIL athlete when she was coming out of high school and going into her freshman year in college.

More than two and a half years later, she continues to be with the brand. The junior guard made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson’s show - Nightcap, on Tuesday and was asked about how it felt representing “the logo” and being Jordan's first NIL ambassador.

“To me, it feels like a big shoe collection and a lot of shoes that I have,” Rice said “I mean one of the best parts of it is all the gear and everything for sure, but I do think being aligned with a brand like Jordan, any basketball player growing up, you idolized Michael Jordan.

"You know what he did for the game and what he means for all of us," the guard added. "So, I think for me to be the first NIL athlete that Jordan chose to sign, it’s a surreal moment. And for it to happen at such a young age (was surreal), I signed (the deal) in my senior year before going into college.”

When Sharpe asked for the top five Jordan shoes that she wanted, which were currently not a part of her collection, she said:

“Honestly, there’s none that I want that I don’t have.”

Michael Jordan continues to be associated with multiple sports

Michael Jordan may have given up his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, but he certainly has kept himself busy. The Jordan brand has now branched out to other sports, and the brand also signed its first two NIL deals in college football when it came to a deal with brothers Zion and Zachariah Branch in August last year.

The NBA legend has also invested in his 23XI Racing team in NASCAR. He acquired a new charter for the No. 35 car in Riley Herbst to go along with his No. 23 and No. 45, driven by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, respectively. His shoe designs have also found their way into paint schemes for his cars.

