UCLA's Mick Cronin makes his feelings known on Cooper Flagg before Duke vs Illinois at Madison Square Garden

Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg has been impressing the college basketball landscape with his unparalleled elite two-way skillset. He displayed it again on Saturday during the third-ranked squad in the country's 43-point blowout, 110–67, of the unranked Illinois Fighting Illini in Madison Square Garden.

Flagg went off for a team-high 16 markers on 5-for-10 shooting, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line, to go with seven rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes of action that propelled the Jon Scheyer-coached squad to a commanding 15-1 Atlantic Coast Conference record, 24-3 overall, in the 2024-2025 season.

The freshman's stellar play even caught the attention of UCLA Bruins coach Mick Cronin. During a pre-game appearance on the FOX Primetime Hoops show right before the Duke-Illinois conference matchup, Cronin did not mince words when praising Flagg.

"He's the best player in the country," he said. "I know Johni Broome may win Player of the Year, he's a great player. But, Cooper Flagg is generational. It took me about fifty seconds when my assistant, Darren Savino, said, 'Hey, we got to watch Maine AAU over in Orlando on some court.'"

"He ran up and down the court about four or five times, and to your point, the competitiveness to block a shot, the fire, and then the character, the make up. In case we're talking about basketball skills, this kid's got the make up, as far as his drive, the off the court, the mental, he's a perennial All-Star in the NBA for many years."

Flagg has earned the respect of opposing teams' tacticians. Once his likely one-and-done collegiate hoops stint with the Blue Devils is over, he is predicted to be the top pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Only time will tell what accolades he'll be garnering at the end of the campaign, but Cronin surely expects him to win a hefty amount once it's all said and done.

The Duke Blue Devils now have 100 wins across 13 NBA arenas

Following their biggest margin of victory of all time in the Madison Square Garden with their 110–67 drubbing of the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Duke Blue Devils now garner a 100-34 record when playing in an NBA arena — through which they have graced 13 league venues across the program's history.

With their goal of a national championship entering its more intense stages, Cooper Flagg and Co. aim to conclude the regular season with as much momentum as they can gain starting with the unranked Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday in away territory.

