UConn counters Dan Hurley to Lakers transition with a "strong offer" as 2X national champ preps to meet LA brass today: REPORTS

The UConn Huskies have reportedly tried to retain head coach Dan Hurley by making him an offer. It was reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers want to hire Hurley as their coach and are expected to meet him.

Although Hurley is under contract, he does have a buyout option to go to the NBA. However, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the Huskies have reportedly presented Hurley with a strong offer to retain him.

Goodman also believes it is 50-50 whether Hurley returns to UConn or goes to the Lakers.

"One source close to Hurley told @TheFieldOf68 it’s “50-50” whether he heads to the NBA or returns to UConn. Source told @TheFieldOf68. UConn has strong offer on table, but obviously can’t match or even get close to Lakers," Goodman tweeted on X.

Goodman also reports that if Hurley does return to UConn and signs the new deal, he would be one of the three highest-paid coaches. He will be trailing Bill Self of Kansas and John Calipari of Arkansas.

Hurley was set to make $5.25 million yearly for this season. Last season, he made $5 million. He was the seventh-highest-paid coach, behind Self, Calipari, Tom Izzo, Bruce Pearl, Rick Barnes and Scott Drew.

Dan Hurley set to meet with the Lakers on Friday

The news that the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing Dan Hurley to become their coach shocked many.

According to ESPN, Hurley is traveling to Los Angeles to meet with the Lakers to discuss the job. Although Hurley will go to LA to meet with the Lakers, he hasn't informed UConn he is leaving. However, he told his team he is in talks with the Lakers about the coaching job.

The Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham after the first-round exit in the Western Conference playoffs. Ham had gone 94-70 in two seasons with the Lakers but was let go. Now, the team is reportedly trying to lure Hurley away from UConn.

Hurley has been the head coach of UConn since 2018 and has led the program to back-to-back national titles. In his time with the Huskies, he has a record of 141-58, which is good for a .709 winning percentage.

