"UConn is a cut above Purdue": Reece Davis picks his National championship winner with zero apprehensions for Dan Hurley's men

In a Thursday college basketball slate that already had an upset, another one happened when UConn lost to Creighton, thanks to the Bluejays' hot shooting.

However, ESPN's Reece Davis is not at all worried despite the Huskies' loss. He believes that the defending champs remain the best team in the nation, still above the mighty Purdue Boilermakers.

Davis made his thoughts known during a recent appearance on The Next Round:

“I’m not bothered in the least that UConn lost last night. UConn’s the best team. Everybody talks about UConn and Purdue being a cut above everybody. UConn's a cut above Purdue in my judgment."

He also mentions the other current top teams in the nation:

"They're a cut above Houston, (Purdue) and Arizona, maybe Tennessee works its way in there, maybe somebody else as well. I think UConn's the best team, and not being a gambling man, anybody can lose.

"Everybody can step on a rake and hit themselves in the face, particularly in the NCAA tournament. We've seen it time and time again. But I'd pick UConn to win the championship because they have the better team. They got the more versatile team. They've got something for everybody."

Davis reiterated his confidence in the Huskies' chances of a repeat title even if UConn got absolutely destroyed by Creighton last time out, 85-66. It was also the first time in the Bluejays' history that they beat a ranked team (via ESPN), and the college basketball world is abuzz about it.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after the rousing victory:

“We played a really good game, and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we’re pretty good as well.”

UConn vs Purdue: Who's the better team?

Advanced analytics people might pick any other team aside from UConn or Purdue. But most analysts and college hoops fans will seem to always hail either the Huskies or the Boilermakers as the current top two teams in the nation. So, what really makes one team better than the other?

Going by numbers alone, it's extremely difficult to pick just one. Both are top dogs in their conferences and also tied for the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation with nine (via BetMGM), as of Feb. 21.

These two teams could easily play each other right now, and it will go back-and-forth with nobody being the clear winner until the final moments. For now, it's really just up to opinions on who's better between UConn and Purdue. One will have to wait until March Madness to find out.