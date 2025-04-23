UConn fans emotional as Paige Bueckers bids emotional farewell to Huskies: “Been dreading this post”

Paige Bueckers bid farewell to the UConn Huskies on Instagram on Tuesday, more than a week after being selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft. She wrote an emotional message to UConn Nation, drawing various reactions from Huskies fans.

Bueckers shared 20 photos in her post, which has already generated more than 200,000 likes. The images included her hugging coach Geno Auriemma and her UConn teammates following their win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

"UConn Nation, where do I even begin," Bueckers wrote. "These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing faith that has changed my life."

Paige Bueckers then thanked the Huskies fans for their love and support. She also expressed gratitude to all the sisters she played with at UConn and to everyone in the program whom she considers family for life.

"Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU," Bueckers added.

UConn fans were quick to comment on Bueckers' farewell post.

College hoops fans commented on Paige Bueckers' Instagram post after she bade farewell to UConn Nation. Source: Instagram/@paigebueckers

"I've been dreading this post since the beginning of the season," one fan wrote.

"We'll miss you so much," one fan commented.

"I miss you playing for UConn already, but I'm excited to see how far you will go," one fan chimed in.

"IM SOBBING AGAIN," one fan replied.

"Who's cutting onions?" one fan asked.

"Can't really even put it into words, but all I'll say is thank you. We love you," another fan commented.

Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut

The long wait is almost over for Paige Bueckers fans as she is set to make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings next month. The Wings have two pre-season games on their schedule, facing the Las Vegas Aces on May 2 and the Toyota Antelopes on May 10.

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after the Dallas Wings selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers will see action in her first WNBA regular-season game on May 16, when the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx. The Wings will finish the month of May with matchups against Seattle, Minnesota and Atlanta.

