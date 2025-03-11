UConn freshman Liam McNeeley drops 3-word reaction as teammate Tarris Reed Jr wins Big East honor

Liam McNeeley is a proud teammate after UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. was named the 2025 Big East Sixth Man of the Year on Monday. The Huskies congratulated Reed for his achievement on their Instagram account, with McNeeley dropping a three-word reaction in the post's comment section.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The Huskies posted several images of Reed in their congratulatory post, which has already generated more than 6,000 likes. McNeeley was quick to react, commenting that his teammate ran away with the Sixth Man award.

"By a mile," McNeeley wrote.

Liam McNeeley commented on the UConn Huskies' Instagram post congratulating Tarris Reed Jr. for his Big East Sixth Man of the Year Award. Source: @uconnmbb

Tarris Reed Jr. has been an important piece off the bench for UConn coach Dan Hurley this season. The UConn big man is the Huskies' fourth-leading scorer, averaging 10.0 points through 31 games. He is also the team's leading rebounder with 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Ad

Reed has been efficient on the offensive end, shooting 66.8% from the field. He is also one of the league's leading shot blockers with 1.7 blocks per game.

Reed played his best game of the season against the Providence Friars on March 1, recording 24 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks in UConn's 75-63 victory. He is the only player to achieve such a stat line in the NCAA this season.

Big East Tournament beckons for Liam McNeeley and Tarris Reed Jr. as UConn targets another title win

The UConn Huskies will rely on Liam McNeeley and Tarris Reed Jr. as they begin their quest for a ninth Big East Tournament title on Thursday. The Huskies are the third seed in the 2025 Big East Tournament after finishing conference play with a 14-6 record. They will face the winner of Wednesday's first-round clash between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats in the quarterfinals.

Ad

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) and center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) defend against Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

All eyes will be on McNeeley as he is set to make his Big East Tournament debut for the Huskies. He has been a revelation in his freshman season, averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 23 games.

Tarris Reed Jr. will also be playing in the Big East Tournament for the first time. He played for Michigan from 2022 to 2024 before transferring to UConn for his junior season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here