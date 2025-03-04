UConn's star center Tarris Reed Jr. led the Huskies past Providence 75-63 on Friday. The junior posted 24 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks and two steals on 10-of-13 shooting. Reed anchored the paint for the defending champions, providing Dan Hurley's team with a consistent boost of offense near the basket.

It was the biggest performance of the 6-foot-8 big's career and the eighth double-double of the season. While players like Oscar Cluff, Johni Broome and Maxime Raynaud have garnered similar stat lines more than 16 times, none have produced the balanced generation like Reed's game against Friars.

The UConn center became the first player this season to record 24 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks in the game. The Huskies' Instagram handle posted a celebratory update on Monday.

"Only player in the country to record a line of at least 24-18-6 this season 🤯," the post read.

Fans reacted to Tarris Reed Jr's outing in the comment section, with some arguing his case for the Big East Player of the Week. Villanova forward Eric Dixon took the honor while UConn forward Liam McNeeley was named the Big East Freshman of the Week.

"Robbed for player of the week," another fan added.

"Should be the big east player of the week," a fan wrote.

"Player of the week, can’t convince me otherwise.," another commented.

More fans joined in:

"This guy can and I believe will be one of the best centers in America soon," a fan commented.

"I remember Michigan fans hating on him so hard when we got him. Glad we did!" another added.

"Reed Jr x Reibe is going to be a nasty frontcourt 🔥, Hurley doesn’t miss with his bigs 💯," a fan wrote.

Tarris Reed Jr. reflects on his career night

Tarris Reed Jr. talked about the best game of his career during a courtside interview after the win. The center expressed gratitude, sharing that he has been under a lot of pressure from the coaches in the recent stretch.

"Man, I gotta thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ," he said. "It's been a tough couple of months stretches; the coaches have been on me hard.

"So soon as I locked in reading the word, locking in with him, spending more time with the Lord, he didn't change my mind. So, my confidence is higher and I just go out there and play freely. Play as hard as I can and put on for my team."

The Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East) garnered back-to-back wins for the first time since January. They are currently ranked fourth in the Big East and have two games remaining in the season.

