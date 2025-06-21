UConn freshman Morgan Cheli has one-word reaction to Paige Bueckers' dominating showdown against Connecticut Sun

Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers continued her hot streak when the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 86-83 on Friday evening. Bueckers tallied 21 points, two rebounds and seven assists in front of a sold-out Mohegan Sun that mostly supported her due to her exploits with the Huskies that culminated in a national championship in April.

Several Huskies including coach Geno Auriemma who has a close relationship with Bueckers were in attendance to support their former star. Talented UConn guard Morgan Cheli added to the support of Bueckers by posting a snippet from the Wings' game on her Instagram stories.

Cheli captioned her story:

"Yeahhh @paigebueckers."

Cheli's IG stories

Cheli played with the popular Paige Bueckers during the Huskies' national championship-winning season before her season ended in February due to an ankle injury.

Trending

Paige Bueckers sets the WNBA ablaze

Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2025 WNBA Draft and after a rocky start during which she missed four games due to a concussion and illness, she has set the WNBA ablaze. Her 20-point game against the Connecticut Sun was her fourth of the season, as much as all the rookies combined.

Bueckers is averaging 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wings and has been getting praise for her stellar performances. During her postgame news conference, Wings coach Chris Koclanes highlighted the aspects of Buecker's game that need improvement.

"Just to continue to lead on and off the floor and to manage the game," Koclanes said. "So as her and I continue to grow with our relationship, her just getting more and more confident and comfortable taking command out there on the floor and getting the ball where it needs to go. Getting us into the actions we need to get into, and then, as well, holding each other accountable to all these little things."

Last week, after Bueckers dropped 35 points against the Las Vegas Aces, coach Becky Hammon lavished praise on Bueckers during her postgame news conference.

"She's got incredible poise and maturity. She looks like she's been playing this game for like, ever," Hammon said. "She plays the right way is what jumps out to me, every time. ... When you play the right way, everybody can still eat. She gets 35 [points] and she's still passing the ball like crazy. ... She's beyond her years."

Since her return, Paige Bueckers has led the Wings to two consecutive wins for the first time this season and is currently just behind Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All-Star voting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here