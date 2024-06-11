UConn HC Dan Hurley ‘proudly’ looks forward to completing 3-peat after rejecting Lakers offer 

It's back to business mode in Storrs as head coach Dan Hurley announced his decision to stay with the UConn Huskies on Monday. He rejected the Los Angeles Lakers' six-year, $70 million offer to try and lead the Huskies to a third straight NCAA title.

In a statement released by the team on X/Twitter, Dan Hurley explained his decision:

"I am humbled by this entire experience," Hurley said. "At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

The Huskies had a scheduled practice session at noon, that was later postponed to 2 p.m. The team confirmed that the practice was underway and posted a video of coach Hurley dabbing and playing around with his players on the court. The background music was fittingly, "Without Me" by Eminem.

College insider reveals Dan Hurley's family played huge role in decision to stay

When Dan Hurley was linked with the head coach position at Kentucky this April, he dismissed them, saying his wife, Andrea, would not be happy with moving again, and quipping that divorce was not on the cards for him. This time around as well, many speculated that his wife and family played a role in Hurley turning down the offer.

College basketball insider John Fanta confirmed this during an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

"Absolutely, they played everything in this, Collin," Fanta said. "Andrea Hurley is the queen of the Hurley family, and she has all the say in the world. She saved Dan Hurley in college. Dan has talked about this. He's been very outspoken about how he's achieved happiness now at UConn.

"A kid from Jersey City, who gets to play his games either at Connecticut or ... Madison Square Garden, you can't mess with happiness, not when you are on top of the mountain and you've got a shot at a three-peat, something in men's college basketball that only John Wooden can say. The family absolutely mattered in this."

With Dan Hurley's confirmation, the Huskies will now prepare for another successful season with hopes of bringing home their seventh title. John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins are the only team in men's college basketball to achieve a three-peat. This will be UConn and Dan Hurley's goal in the upcoming season.

What do you think are UConn's chances at winning another NCAA championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

