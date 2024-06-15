UConn HC Dan Hurley reveals one best thing about being a college basketball coach over a $70 million pro job

Dan Hurley had the opportunity to transition to the NBA but turned it down on Monday. The UConn coach was offered a $70 million deal by the Los Angeles Lakers to become their next head coach, but he decided to continue with the Huskies.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports' John Fanta, Dan Hurley explained what he sees as the best thing about being a college basketball coach and how much that played a role in his decision: the control he has over the operation of his program.

“Here you get to evaluate the talent and make all the decisions in every way possible relative to your program. So I think the best thing about being a college coach is the impact you can have on the success that you have. I think it's critical.

“And the staff you're able to hire, when you have one like mine here, you position yourself well to be very successful. I don't want to lose that type of control.”

Dan Hurley is known for crafting every bit of UConn's roster, from forming bonds among teammates to inviting prospects to the facility and creating a healthy environment, all while making sure his athletes do well on the court. With the Lakers, he would have been restricted from being as involved in every aspect as he can at the collegiate level.

Alex Karaban's role in Dan Hurley's decision to stay at UConn

A host of factors were said to be responsible for Dan Hurley's decision to remain with the Huskies, and his player Alex Karaban also played a role. The forward announced his withdrawal from the upcoming NBA draft a few weeks ago to return to UConn for another season.

Hurley disclosed to John Fanta the conversation he had with Karaban prior to his return to school:

“The talk we had on Sunday and I kind of threw it back to him when I talked to him maybe the day before he decided to come back to school. He told me he was 65-35.

“So when I talked to Alex on Sunday, in our conversation, I asked him what he thought and what he would do if he were in my position and he shared some thoughts and at the end of the call, I said; ‘You know what Alex, I'm 65-35 to return.”

Alex Karaban will undoubtedly play a key role in Dan Hurley's team as UConn chases a third consecutive national championship. The forward was crucial to the last two titles and will be geared up for the third before proceeding to the professional stage.

