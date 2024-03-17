UConn HC Dan Hurley sends a big message after 2024 Big East Tournament win: "We ain't done"

The UConn Huskies have been among the best teams in the entirety of college football for most of the year, boasting a 31-3 record after beating Marquette to win the Big East Tournament. But, for Coach Dan Hurley and his boys, the journey has just begun.

The team that has been among the favorites for the NCAA title and near the top of the AP Top 25 rankings for almost the entire year is now looking ahead to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

During the post-game on-court interview, Dan Hurley made the intentions of his team crystal clear.

"Just for this amazing group of Huskies now. You've got players that have accomplished everything you can in college basketball. Guys like Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan, Samson Johnson, Hassan Diarra, Andrew Hurley, Andre Johnson. They've got a Final Four, they've got a National Championship. They've won the regular season Big East and now they got the Big East Tournament Championship. But we ain't done, right?"

For Hurley, it is the mentality that the team has set that helps them accomplish these feats. Despite being defending champions, the team remained consistent throughout the year, and their 31-3 record speaks for itself.

"Our season starts in June. It's hard to get players that are this talented to committ to the culture that we got. It's so unselfish, this group that we got. We've got the best fans in the country...There's not a program in this country that played as well as these guys this year. It's not even close."

UConn dominates the Big East en route to the NCAA Tournament

The Huskies finished the year with a perfect 16-0 record at home. Their victories, most of the year, were largely in blowouts, with St. John's Red Storm, whom they beat in the semifinals 95-90, standing as a notable exception.

After a standout performance against St. John's, it was a quiet night for Tristen Newton, as he finished with 13 points. But, his 10 assists were crucial in helping set up his teammates.

Donovan Clingan in the Big East Basketball Tournament - Final

On the offensive end, it was the Donovan Clingan show, as the big man finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds, dominating the interior.

For Marquette, it was a long night with just 2 players, Kameron Jones and David Joplin, cracking double digits in points, with 13 and 12, respectively.

While his antics off the court continue to ignite fans, it is hard to deny that Dan Hurley has done an incredible job with the UConn Huskies group. Can he continue the goal he set and lead the team to an NCAA title as well? Let us know in the comments below.