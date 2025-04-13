UConn legend Swin Cash joins LSU players in showing support to Flau'Jae Johnson as she hints at major upcoming decision

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson hinted that her time with the program could be coming to an end. On March 30, her 2024-25 campaign ended with a 72-65 defeat to No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins in the national tournament Elite Eight.

Johnson and the rest of the Kim Mulkey-coached squad didn't achieve their goal of winning the program's second national championship in history, having won in 2023. Since then, the incoming senior has pledged her commitment to run it back with her team and get another opportunity to win a second national title with retribution.

Earlier on Saturday, Johnson uploaded a carousel post of photos on Instagram from the past collegiate basketball season, including a heartfelt message directed toward her program and the Tigers faithful. It seems the 5-foot-10 standout might have rescinded her prior commitment for a fourth stint with LSU as fans eagerly await her final decision.

Amid college hoops fans reacting in speculation and anxiety towards Johnson's suprising upload, UConn Huskies legend Swin Cash showed her support toward the budding star.

"Keep walking in your purpose 4 @flaujae, Big Steppin' Love!," Cash wrote.

Many of Flau'jae Johnson's teammates also showed support to one of their starting players.

"Last one, best one loading, my friend," Izzy Besselman commented with heart emojis.

"Slime allegiance foreva," Sa'Myah said with a green heart emoji.

Kailyn Gilbert dropped a red heart emoji.

Johnson's boyfriend in Chris Hilton Jr. joined in with three red heart emojis.

"Cro," Shy Day-Wilson posted with a heart-shaped hands emoji.

Amani Bartlett shared more red heart emojis.

In the final outing of her junior year and possibly her time in LSU, Flau'jae Johnson tallied 28 points on 10-of-17 overall shooting, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Flau'jae Johnson calls on her seniors to carry the LSU torch

In her message to the LSU Tigers community, Flau'jae Johnson called out graduating players Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Aneesah Morrow and Shy Day-Wilson that she has their backs no matter what.

"To my slimes @lasttear_poa11, @_sa.myahh_, @shy.dw and @aneesahmorrow24, I'm beyond proud of the bond we've built. Go be great, and know I'll always be cheering you on!, Johnson said in her caption.

The Tigers finished the past campaign with a 31-6 overall record, 12-4 during the 2025 SEC play, as they look to return to national title-winning ways next season.

