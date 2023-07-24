UConn Men's basketball gets a new weapon in Ahmad Nowell ahead of the 2023 season

Ahmad Nowell, a talented combo guard from Imhotep Institute Charter, Philadelphia, has committed to UConn's men's basketball program. He is considered a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 35 overall among the class of 2024 prospects.

Nowell turned down several other schools to join the Huskies under coach Dan Hurley. He had concrete offers from Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Why is Ahmad Nowell a steal for the Huskies?

Ahmad Nowell is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound combo guard with rabid intensity in defense and an unselfish style of play. He has shown flashes of being a facilitator for his teammates and is aided by his inventive pass-selection ability.

Nowell is quick and a big threat in transition, either barging through players to finish under the rim or taking open shots from beyond the arc, shooting 41.1% last season.

Ahmad Nowell outlined to 247Sports why he opted for the Huskies when making his final decision.

“I chose UConn because they checked all the boxes and had everything I wanted in a school,” Nowell said. “From their playing style, coaching style, what they like to do, relationships, players and staff, everything went together. Also, and most importantly, they’re winners. I like to win, so everything just clicked.”

Not only is UConn men's basketball the reigning national champions, coach Dan Hurley and his staff have managed to recruit a top 10 class nationally this year.

They have the recent results, sustained pedigree and a talented future roster that made them such an attractive landing spot for Ahmad Nowell.

Is Coach Dan Hurley building a UConn men's basketball dynasty?

It is hard to label any player the final piece of a program that has already won three out of the last 12 national championships and is the reigning champion.

Nowell committing is a big step towards future domination, and he is the second talented class of 2024 to commit to UConn in a week.

Hurley also completed the recruitment of small forward Isaiah Abrahams, the No. 60 prospect in the 2024 class. Abrahams is considered an underrated player with huge potential, which will translate well at the college level.

Coach Dan Hurley recently signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract that will take him to the 2028-2029 season. The stability he offers makes UConn's men's basketball team one of the most stable projects in college basketball.

In his own words, Nowell explained why Dan Hurley was such an important factor in his decision to join UConn's men's basketball program.

“I feel like I’m going to fit in very well over there. Coach Dan Hurley is known for pushing his players, especially the point guards. That’s what I wanted at the next level, someone who’s going to push me.”

Only time will tell whether Ahmad Nowell made the right decision choosing the Huskies over other elite programs, but it's currently looking like an excellent choice.

