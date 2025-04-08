"UConn was the move" "Pulls off a KD to the Warriors": Fans react as Olivia Miles commits to TCU following Horned Frogs' historic season

Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles committed to TCU, according to On3 on Monday. The senior guard spent four seasons with the Fighting Irish and played a major role in the program's success this season, guiding it to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Miles, one of the top three players available in the portal, is a significant pickup for the Horned Frogs, who are coming off their most successful season in program history, reaching the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time.

Talia Goodman, a recruiting reporter for On3, reported Olivia Miles' decision to commit to TCU on X (formerly Twitter).

Here is how fans reacted to TCU gaining the top-ranked player in the transfer portal.

"smh if she wanted to win, UConn was the move. TCU gonna be trash now that HVL gone," one fan wrote.

The Horned Frogs’ star player this season, Hailey Van Lith, has exhausted her eligibility and will not return next season.

"She pulls off a KD to the Warriors. Let’s hope for her it ends in a title as well," a fan said, referring to when Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors.

"I think Duke would’ve been a way better option," another opined.

"Good Luck but I call it a bad decision. You saw what happened with TCU in Elite 8 with 2 portal transfers. She should have stayed put and got the ring at ND," one fan commented.

"Wait i thought players wanted to go to big popular school that win all the time," a fan joked.

"So she skip out on been number 2 in the draft to go to tcu...I don't understand what she trying do," one more added.

CBS analyst shocked by Olivia Miles entering transfer portal over WNBA draft

Chris Williamson, a CBS Sports analyst, expressed his shock at Olivia Miles entering the transfer portal instead of declaring for the WNBA draft.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week that Miles intended to return to college basketball for one more season but not with Notre Dame. The 5-foot-10 guard was projected as the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

"When that news came down during the game, I said, 'Oh, this has got to be a joke,'" Williamson said on CBS Sports HQ. "Because it's one thing to say, 'Oh, I want to come back to college and return to the Irish.' Right, forgo to the draft. Okay, I understand that. But then the fact that you're entering the transfer portal."

Olivia Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for Notre Dame this season. She will be a massive addition to TCU, which already landed Kentucky center Clara Silva.

