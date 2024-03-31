UConn NCAAW Sweet 16 injury report, March 30: Latest on Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin, and more

No. 3 UConn faces No. 7 Duke in the Sweet Sixteen despite injuries. With a 31-5 record, UConn has battled the injury bug, similar to last year when they had to postpone a game due to insufficient players. This season, multiple key players are sidelined for the season.

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, spoke to the media last November about the team's frustration with injuries.

“I get to the point where I don’t have words. … It just sucks every year to look down and not see who’s playing. It’s gotten overbearing. I mean, I can’t even explain it.”

“Some of these kids, man, that’s all they know. They don’t know anything about playing with a full team.”

Auriemma's quote hits more considering four more UConn players are out for the season due to devastating injuries.

UConn NCAAW Sweet 16 injury report

Aubrey Griffin tore her ACL last January.

Aubrey Griffin, Forward

The Huskies announced that Aubrey Griffin would miss the entire season in January due to a torn ACL she sustained in a game against Creighton. UConn will miss her veteran presence on the floor, and her 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game output.

Azzi Fudd will miss the entire season.

Azzi Fudd, Guard

Former No. 1 recruit, Azzi Fudd reinjured the same ACL she tore in high school. The unfortunate incident happened in practice before UConn's game against No. 20 Maryland. She missed 33 games in the last two seasons due to injuries.

The Junior is averaging 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in three seasons with the Huskies (42 games).

Ayanna Patterson had surgery on her left knee.

Ayanna Patterson, Forward

The 6'2" sophomore played 30 games last season (averaged 2.2 points, and 2.2 rebounds) before opting to have surgery on her left knee due to bouts of Patellar tendinitis, a condition affecting her play since high school.

Last December, UConn announced Patterson would miss the 2023-2024 season, including the NCAA tournament.

Jana El Alfy, Center

Huskies Freshman Jana El Alfy ruptured her Achilles tendon while representing her country of Egypt at the FIBA U19 World Cup last July 2023.

She is ruled out for the season.

Caroline Ducharme is out and has no timetable for her return.

Caroline Ducharme, Guard

Junior guard Caroline Ducharme has been out of action due to neck spasms, an injury she has been dealing with since November of last year. The Milton, Massachusetts native has suffered from head and neck injuries throughout her stay at UConn, including a concussion last January.She averaged 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists last season.

There is no timetable for her return to the court.