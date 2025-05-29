UConn pairs Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma for Hall of Fame exhibition doubleheader spotlight 

UConn Huskies coaches Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma and their respective teams already have an exciting exhibition game in their 2025-26 schedule.

On Wednesday, the Huskies' Instagram account announced that Hurley's men's basketball squad and Auriemma's women's team will be a part of the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame exhibition game.

Both Huskies squads will face both of the respective Boston College Eagles basketball teams in preseason games on Oct. 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut, which will be a split doubleheader for both matchups.

"@uconnwbb & @uconnmbb will headline a split doubleheader in the Hall of Fame Exhibition Games at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, Oct. 13," @uconnhuskies wrote on Instagram.

The UConn men's team played in the inaugural Hall of Fame exhibition game in the same venue right before the 2024-25 season commenced, wherein they took down the Rhode Island Rams by 27 points, 102-75.

For the Huskies women's squad, this will be the first time that they will be competing in the no-bearing game but have had prior success already in the arena with Big East play.

Both games will not count towards the four participating teams' 2025-26 regular season records and head-to-head standings as it's meant to reel in the new college basketball campaign.

Hurley and his Huskies finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 24-11 overall record, 14-6 during Big East conference games this year, and reached the second round of the 2025 March Madness.

Meanwhile, Auriemma and his UConn squad won this year's national title and concluded with an overall record of 37-3, 18-0 during conference play.

Both UConn Huskies basketball teams have won recent NCAA national championships

On April 6, coach Geno Auriemma and the 2024-25 UConn Huskies women fully realized their dream and captured the 2025 NCAA national championship after defeating the defending national champions South Carolina Gamecocks by 23 points, 82-59.

This was the program's 12th overall and first national title in nine years, as they broke the squad's drought since winning it back in 2016.

Coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies men's basketball team achieved an illustrious national championship repeat in 2023 and 2024, which was the first time the squad has ever done it in history.

In the former, they defeated the San Diego Aztecs by a toppling 17 points, 76-59, and then in the latter, they ended up doing the same by defeating the Purdue Boilermakers by 15, 75-60.

