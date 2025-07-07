UConn’s Caroline Ducharme reflects on her role for Geno Auriemma while training with current and former UConn Huskies

Caroline Ducharme spoke about her time at UConn ahead of the final season of her college career. The Huskies guard reflected on her role with the squad in an episode of the documentary series "Husky Life" posted to YouTube on Saturday.

Ducharme was mic'd up for "Husky Life" and discussed her goals for the upcoming season.

"This is my fifth year, just trying to be a leader and be able to use my voice in any way that I can," Ducharme said. "I've been here one of the longest, so just being able to kind of help the new guys along and be a voice, be a leader that guys can go to."

The episode of "Husky Life" highlighted Ducharme's leadership. She drew out drills on a whiteboard and explained them to underclassmen. She worked out alongside her Huskies teammates, showing her skills, offering tips and providing encouragement.

Ducharme's college career has been plagued by a number of head and neck injuries, which limited her to nine games this past season and just four the year before. The guard is hoping for a healthy fifth year and will look to serve as a leader on her UConn squad.

Caroline Ducharme praises former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers

Caroline Ducharme also discussed former UConn teammates in her appearance on "Husky Life." Ducharme shared her support for former teammate Paige Bueckers.

Ducharme spoke about her friendship with Bueckers, their time as UConn teammates and the star's professional success.

"I was teammates with Paige for four years ... my freshman year all the way up to last year," Ducharme said. "It's really cool to see her at this level. I mean, we've been friends since high school. So to be able to see all the success she's having — there's nobody more deserving."

Ducharme added that she isn't the only Huskies baller who's proud of Bueckers. The Dallas Wings rookie is backed by the support of all of UConn's players.

"We're just glad we can come, we can support her," Ducharme said. "We're so proud of her, but we miss her."

As she looks ahead to her final college season, Ducharme hopes to guide her younger teammates.

