Geno Auriemma Contract Extension: How much will UConn HC make? Latest update, pay structure and more 

On Tuesday, the UConn Huskies announced a contract extension for coach Geno Auriemma. With the latest signing, Auriemma is expected to earn $18.7 million over the next five years, making him the highest-paid college women’s basketball coach.

In the release, UConn mentioned that coach Auriemma's salary breakdown is $400,000 as the base with an additional compensation of $2.94 million for speaking, consulting and media obligations for the 2024-25 season, totaling $3.34 million. He earned $3.2 million last season and came second to LSU's Kim Mulkey, who made $3.26 million.

"Geno has been such a mainstay at UConn that it's impossible to overstate his lasting positive influence on our student-athletes, the women's basketball program and Connecticut as a whole," President Radenka Maric said in the statement.

"His leadership and nearly 40 years of commitment to our university have brought immeasurable value and name recognition to both UConn and the entire state. The university is fortunate to have him continuing in this role, and we look forward to the successes ahead under his strong leadership."

A look at Geno Auriemma's coaching career after contract extension

While he was still a student at West Chester State University, Auriemma would drive an hour for his first coaching job at Bishop McDevitt High School women’s team. Later, in 1977, he took on an assistant coach position at St. Joseph’s University.

After a year, Auriemma returned to his high school, Bishop Kenrick, where he was the assistant coach to the men's team. He stayed there until 1981 when he graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in political science.

Right after, Geno Auriemma accepted to be an assistant coach to the Virginia Cavaliers and was tasked with recruiting. Both Auriemma and the Cavaliers had their best season in 1984 when six high school All-Americans joined the team. They posted a 24-8 record, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

While Virginia made its second NCAA tournament appearance in 1985, the year was even more significant for Auriemma who, with some apprehension, accepted a head coach position for the UConn Huskies.

After setting the groundwork for the first three seasons, Geno Auriemma and the Huskies have ranked first in the conference almost every year since and have never missed an NCAA Tournament appearance since 1989. Coach Auriemma has 11 NCAA championships and 59 conference championships to his name, including six undefeated seasons.

During his time at UConn, Geno Auriemma has recruited and coached some of the WNBA's best players like Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and many more.

