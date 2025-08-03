Rising basketball star Addison Bjorn shared highlights from the OT Select on Sunday, which sparked a reaction from UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel. Bjorn's snaps from the OT Select event captured the entirety of her experience. The 6-foot-1 player from Park Hill South High School in Missouri is regarded as one of the most sought-after prospects in the Class of 2026.One of the photos showed Bjorn clutching a basketball while rocking her Cold Hearts uniform. Another photo showed her posing in a hallway in a casual t-shirt and black jeans with white sneakers. The last photo showed Bjorn celebrating with her teammates on the court.“Ot Select,” Bjorn wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the many reactions was a three-word comment from UConn guard Kayleigh Heckel.“Ik that’s righttttt 😍,” Heckel commented.UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel drops 3-word reaction to Addison Bjorn’s snaps from OT Select weekend - Image source: Instagram/addison_bjornRanked No. 11 nationally by both espnW and 247Sports, Bjorn averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game. She led the team to an undefeated 28-0 run and into the Class 6, District 8 championship. With 1,617 career points and counting, she has become one of the most dominant players to come through Park Hill South.Bjorn was a member of the USA Basketball Under-17 Women’s National Team that secured a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup last summer. She was a 2025 Naismith Award Honorable Mention All-American selection. During an interview in April, Bjorn spoke about her routine that has kept her grounded and fueled her drive.“I get up at 5:30,” Bjorn said. “I go get up 300 balls well, 300 makes and then 200 free throws.”Beyond the hardwood, Bjorn served on the student council and volunteered with People of All Colors Succeed, a local non-profit focused on youth empowerment.Kayleigh Heckel finds new home at UConn after transfer from USCKayleigh Heckel, a former top-five recruit, found a fresh start at UConn after transferring from USC following her freshman season. After entering the transfer portal on Apr. 4, Heckel committed to Geno Auriemma’s UConn on May 20 and spoke about feeling like she belonged.The Trojans’ 2025 NCAA Tournament run ended with a loss to the Huskies in the Elite Eight, with Heckel set to wear UConn’s blue for the 2025-26 season.“It’s the place I need to be, and it’s the place that I think I can become the best version of myself,” Heckel said after the team’s summer workouts. “Even only being here for a few weeks, I already feel the love. We really want to be a part of each other’s success.”Heckel was candid about the bond between the coaches and the players. She highlighted the contrast between her experiences at USC and UConn.“The intensity is a lot higher than where I was previously,” Heckel said. “I’m just excited that there’s people who really care about my development.”At USC, Heckel played primarily off the bench, averaging 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Meanwhile, coming off their record 12th national championship and their first since 2016, the Huskies look to be reloading for another title run.