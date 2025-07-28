UConn's KK Arnold drops 3-word reaction for ex-teammate Aubrey Griffin's stylish outfit

UConn Huskies star KK Arnold was impressed by former teammate Aubrey Griffin's latest look. On Sunday, Griffin, who now plays for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, posted photos of her fit on Instagram.&quot;44®,&quot; Griffin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRead More: UConn's KK Arnold poses with Paige Bueckers T-shirt after repping custom design during WNBA All-Star weekendThe No. 44 is Griffin's jersey number in college. Her outfit included a black zip-up hoodie with a bold white text on the right that read &quot;FORTY FOUR.&quot; Underneath the hoodie was a white collared shirt and a black tie, which added a bit of formality to the look.The New York native completed her fit with light gray pants that had a black patchwork along the sides.KK Arnold, who played alongside Griffin at UConn for two seasons, reacted to Griffin's post.&quot;NEED DAT ASAP,&quot; Arnold wrote.Kamorea Arnold commented on Aubrey's post (@aubrey.griffin44/IG)The duo won the national championship together last season after UConn defeated South Carolina in the final. Griffin only played 16 games that season after suffering an ACL injury in the previous year. She was selected by the Lynx with the No. 37 pick in this year's WNBA draft.Meanwhile, Arnold, who recorded nine points and three assists in the championship game against the Gamecocks, is heading into her junior season with the Huskies.KK Arnold throws ceremonial first pitch at Milwaukee Brewers gameThe home of the Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Field, celebrated its 25th season and had a special guest, KK Arnold, throw out the ceremonial first pitch.According to Urban Milwaukee, Arnold, a Wisconsin native, returned to her home state on Sunday to throw the first pitch before the Brewers took on the Miami Marlins.Arnold shared a fan post on Instagram story showing her on the jumbotron screen as she walked to the pitch holding the national championship trophy.&quot;Multisport athlete @kamoreaarnold,&quot; the text on the image read.&quot;🫣🥴no,&quot; Arnold replied on her story.Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)Arnold had a reduced role with UConn last season, averaging 21.2 minutes per game. However, she's expected to have a bigger role in the upcoming season as the Huskies look to defend their national title.