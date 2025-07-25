UConn's KK Arnold poses with Paige Bueckers t-shirt after repping custom design during WNBA All-Star weekend 

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold is a huge supporter of her former teammate Paige Bueckers, who the Dallas Wings drafted in April. Arnold attended the WNBA draft to see Bueckers get selected, frequently attends her games and was in Indianapolis for the All-Star weekend last week to cheer her on. On Thursday, she shared a picture on her Instagram story — originally posted by Klever Shirtz — showing her receiving a custom-made Paige Bueckers t-shirt from the maker, Klever Shirtz. Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)In the photo, Arnold was all smiles as she held up the black tee featuring an image of Bueckers sporting a cowboy hat during the introductory press conference after the Wings drafted her. In the original Instagram post, Klever Shirtz thanked all the players and coaches who supported the brand by wearing their designs at All-Star weekend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few slides in the post showed KK Arnold's teammate, Ice Brady, also repping another Klever Shirtz design with Bueckers on it. Sarah Strong, the reigning Big East Freshman of the Year, was also seen rocking the design during the event. KK Arnold once shared that Paige Bueckers is just getting started in WNBA KK Arnold and Paige Bueckers spent two seasons together in Storrs before Bueckers declared for the WNBA draft in April. Despite a brief overlap, the two developed a close bond and have remained good friends. Arnold got emotional during her appearance on the &quot;Barrier Breakers&quot; podcast in May when host Maddy Kirchofer asked her about what she would miss most about playing with the Minnesota native. In the same episode, Kirchofer asked the junior guard about her former teammate’s potential in the WNBA and what she expects from her. &quot;Like (Paige) said – she has so much more to her game. And I feel like, just her going into the W at the professional level, there’s so much more that’s going to come out,&quot; Arnold said (Timestamp: 15:10 onwards). &quot;Each and every game, each and every day, she’s going to try to get better at who she is and what she does. I’m just excited to see her in the moment.&quot; With Bueckers out in the WNBA, KK Arnold has an opportunity to take over as the lead guard for the Huskies as they look to defend their national championship next season.