"I don't remember much of my childhood": Sarah Strong opens up on travelling with mom Allison Feaster during her basketball career

UConn forward Sarah Strong emerged as one of the best freshmen in the country last season, becoming an important piece of the Huskies' national championship run. She averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds, earning WBCA Freshman of the Year honors.

Strong was born into a basketball family, and her journey from Grace Christian School in North Carolina to Connecticut was largely shaped by her mother, Allison Feaster — a former WNBA player for the Charlotte Sting.

After finishing college at Harvard, Feaster was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. She later played for the Sting and the Indiana Fever. Feaster would also play overseas in France, Spain and Italy during the WNBA offseason. As a result, there was a lot of moving around during Strong's childhood, as she grew up travelling with her mom.

During an interview with Kayla Burton on Hoopin, Sarah Strong opened up on what that experience was like and how it shaped her.

"I just feel like ever since she started playing, I always looked up to her — in a basketball way and kind of on and off the court," Strong said (at 1:10). So just knowing that she did what she did and that she kind of paved the way for me really means a lot."

Burton asked her if she remembered travelling around the world with her mom.

"Not really. I don't know. I was really young — like 10 years old," Sarah said. "I don't remember much of my childhood."

Strong added that she remembers bits and pieces of her mom playing — mainly hitting 3s and wearing long socks.

Allison Feaster believes Sarah Strong work ethic shaped her standout freshman season

Sarah Strong's freshman year at UConn was marked not just by her stellar performances but also by the many records she broke.

She scored 114 points — the most by a freshman in the tournament — and led the Huskies to the NCAA title.

"She is a hard worker," Allison Feaster said in April, via CT Insider. "She believes in herself, and she is in a great system that helps her be the best she can be for her team.

"Those are the ingredients for having a great season. I am just really thankful because she has some All-Americans alongside of her that are helping her be successful."

Sarah Strong will look to have a more profound impact as Geno Auriemma and the Huskies compete to win more championships.

