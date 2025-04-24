Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster gets emotional as UConn gets honored at Celtics game

UConn forward Sarah Strong was among the players who were honored at TD Garden on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics hosted the national champion Huskies and celebrated their title during their Game 2 matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Ad

Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, a former WNBA player and current Celtics vice-president of team development and organizational growth, was in attendance to see her daughter and teammates take the court.

Feaster also shared on her Instagram story a clip of her daughter, Strong, being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston following the ceremony. She tagged Strong on the story, adding a string of emojis, including a blue heart and a face holding back tears.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot via Instagram (@allison_feaster/IG)

On X (formerly Twitter), Kayla Burton of Celtics on NBC Sports Boston shared a video of Feaster watching the JumboTron and applauding as the Huskies were recognized.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sarah Strong had a notable performance in the national championship game against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks. She recorded a double-double, with 24 points and 15 rebounds along with five assists, three blocks and two steals, in the win.

In the interview, Strong reflected on the championship victory, saying that it still doesn't feel real.

"It's been a surreal feeling," Strong said. "I'm still processing it, but it's just great to have won the championship. I mean, we worked so hard for that, so this really means a lot."

Ad

Ad

Sarah Strong talks about her funny nickname her mom Allison still uses

In the same interview with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, Chin brought up that Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, had told her that Sarah had a nickname, Bicho, and asked what it meant.

"It's like bug in Spanish," Strong replied. "I don't know why she calls me that. I don't know. Yeah. I don't know why she calls me that."

Ad

Chin ended the conversation by saying, "Leave it to your mom to make sure," followed by referring to her as a national champion and that her nickname is bug.

While "bicho" has a few meanings in Spanish, it usually refers to small creatures, like insects or bugs.

Sarah Strong was born in Madrid, Spain, in 2006, during Feaster's overseas basketball career. Strong spent her formative years in Spain before moving to the United States, where she became one of the top high school players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.