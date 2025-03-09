"Her mom and her dad, all three of us gang up on her everyday": Geno Auriemma unveils best and worst thing about Sarah Strong

The Geno Auriemma-coached UConn Huskies won their first postseason game of the season on Saturday. This year's Big East conference regular season champions blew out the St. John's Red Storm 71-40, moving closer to bagging another trophy.

During the postgame press conference, Auriemma talked about freshman sensation Sarah Strong and how her intangibles are perhaps on the same level as her scoring and playmaking production that has led to success in this campaign.

"Obviously, no one's able to watch all our practices," Auriemma said (09:40). "But, the way she impacts games sometimes don't even show up on the box score. It doesn't always show up on the box score just how incredibly high her basketball IQ is, that she's able to see things before they develop. She knows exactly where the ball is going every time.

"There isn't a pass you can throw her that she won't catch no matter (what), she's just incredible at again, how to get the ball. Whenever she misses, I'm shocked (and) surprised because she's so confident in her ability, whether it's around the basket, midrange, open three. But, I think the best and the worst thing about her is she knows she's a great passer."

Auriemma also went into detail about Strong's best and worst traits.

"One of the best passers we've ever had, and we've had some great ones," Auriemma said. "That's incredible for a kid that can score like that. What's terrible about it is she just wants to pass all the time, which I'm not a big fan of. It's fun 'cause her mom and dad, all three of us, ganging up on her every day, encouraging her to be more aggressive. Take more risks, more shots."

In the first postseason victory in her collegiate career, Strong posted a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, along with two assists, one steal and three blocks in 28 minutes.

Geno Auriemma points out the difference between women's and men's when it comes to shooting

Geno Auriemma continued to laud Sarah Stong for her unselfishness and made a comparison between shooting in men's and women's basketball. He shared that one of the differences is that a men's player doesn't have to push an opponent to shoot the ball.

"I think that's the difference between coaching men's basketball and women's basketball," Auriemma said. "I don't think this phrase will ever come out of a men's basketball coach: 'You need to shoot more.' I find myself saying that everyday."

The No. 3-ranked UConn Huskies (29-3, 18-0 Big East), who are also the No. 1 seed in the conference, move on to the Big East tournament semifinal against the fifth-seed Villanova Wildcats on Sunday.

