UConn’s KK Arnold posts wholesome collage with dad to send father’s day wishes

University of Connecticut hooper KK Arnold posted a heartfelt message on social media to celebrate Father's Day and send best wishes to her old man. The NCAA champion posted a collage of pictures taken with her dad, including a photo of them when she won the national title in April with the Huskies.

"Happy Father's Day. I Love you," Arnold wrote in her story's caption.

KK Arnold celebrates Father's Day with a wholesome collage dedicated to her dad (source: IG/ kamoreaarnold)

Arnold also posted photos from when she was a child. The endearing pictures reveal how the UConn star's father was always there for her in her basketball journey.

She also posted photos of him coaching her and both of them fast asleep after training.

The UConn sophomore played in 36 games for the Huskies last season, averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

She grabbed eyeballs in the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament after scoring nine crucial points in 20 minutes to help the Huskies advance to the national championship game against the Gamecocks.

During the final against the South Carolina Gamecocks, she came off the bench to score nine points in 15 minutes as the Huskies won their 12th national championship.

How good was KK Arnold in high school?

A native of Germantown, Wisconsin, KK Arnold played for Germantown High School, where she won various awards and championships. She won the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and AP Wisconsin State Player of the Year as a sophomore. She was also a Division 1 state champion that same season.

It was in her senior year that she truly attracted attention as she was judged to be the No. 6 player in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN, and a five-star prospect.

She also made the 2023 McDonald's All-American Girls Game and won the Wisconsin Miss Basketball award. She ended her high school career with a total of 2,458 points, 765 rebounds, 695 assists, 415 steals and eight career triple-doubles.

