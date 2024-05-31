UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold is taking a more proactive approach to being one of the seasoned members of the team, recently starting a vlog showcasing the behind-the-scenes from the program. On Thursday on Instagram, she posted a follow-up of the light-hearted vlog showcasing the returning Huskies.

Arnold, who made the Big East All-Freshman Team last season, went to individual players around the campus asking them how excited they were to be back training after a season where they fell just short of going to the national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

When Arnold reached the gym, she excitedly pointed out teammates working out, and when she spotted UConn star Paige Bueckers in the weight room, she reacted with delight:

Trending

"Where's P. Bueckers? The Paige Bueckers in the weight room!"

KK Arnold living childhood dream

KK Arnold was the No. 6 prospect in the class of 2022, according to ESPN, from Germantown (Wisconsin) High School, and despite several offers from elite programs like coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, she only wanted to join the UConn Huskies.

Kim Arnold, the UConn star's mother told The Athletic how set her daughter was on joining the Huskies and the fulfillment of her daughter's childhood dream.

“She said, ‘Man, when I get older, I’m gonna play at UConn and I’m gonna play for Coach Geno, and the environment is going to be electric,’” Kim Arnold said. “I say it’s surreal for her dreams to then become reality. But then for all of it to surface the way it has is just amazing.”

In The Athletic story, Arnold said that she always wanted to play for coach Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies alongside the stars of the program like Paige Bueckers.

“When I was younger, that was like one of my top schools,” Kamorea Arnold said. “The playing style I’m in right now in AAU and my coach, he’s kind of similar to Geno, so just that and then just wanting to be coached by Geno. And then be around great players like Paige (Bueckers), Azzi (Fudd) and all those great players that are there right now.”

Arnold has always been a Huskies fan, perhaps accounting for her reverence for players like Paige Bueckers as shown in the Instagram reel she posted on her account.

KK Arnold is living her childhood dream of playing for her favorite program and her favorite coach alongside some of the players that she idolized as a youngster.