UConn's Liam McNeeley drops 1-word reaction to Baylor freshman Robert Wright III's IG dump from March Madness

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley responded to Baylor Bears freshman Robert Wright III's Instagram post on Tuesday. Wright posted several photos of himself from the NCAA Tournament.

"Nothing is impossible. #PG1," Wright wrote as the caption, referencing his top position as a point guard in the 2024 class.

McNeeley, a former high school teammate of Wright's, added a one-word comment on the post.

"Legendary," he wrote.

McNeeley commented on Wright's IG post

Liam McNeeley and Robert Wright III played together at Montverde Academy in Florida alongside Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Wright competed against McNeeley during nonconference play this season when Baylor faced UConn in December in the Big East-Big 12 Battle at Gampel Pavilion. Although Wright had a game-high 22 points for Baylor, McNeeley contributed 17 points as UConn won 76-72.

"We didn’t talk today, but we did hug after the game. That’s my guy, I’m proud of him," McNeeley said after the game.

Wright, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game, played the final game of his debut season against another one of his Montverde teammates, Flagg, in the second round of March Madness on Sunday. He scored 11 points in the 89-66 loss to Duke.

Former Montverde Academy players' debut and impact in NCAA Tournament ft. Liam McNeeley

Five Montverde Academy alumni made their debut in the NCAA Tournament this season. Duke's Cooper Flagg, UConn's Liam McNeeley, Maryland's Derik Queen, Baylor's Robert Wright III and Georgia's Asa Newell all had a stellar freshman year, which helped their team earn a spot in the tournament.

The group led Montverde to national championship glory last year with an undefeated 33-0 record. A year later, they are now showcasing their talents on a national stage.

Starting with Flagg, the projected top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 guard has dominated the game since arriving in Durham. He averages 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as Duke has reached the Sweet 16 after defeating Mount St. Mary's and Baylor.

Derek Queen, a McDonald's All-American and Big Ten Freshman of the Year, has shown great promise for a four-seed Maryland that made it to the regional semifinals in the NCAA Tournament.

Asa Newell, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged 15.4 ppg and 6.9 rpg, dragging the Bulldogs to March Madness, where they fell short against Gonzaga in the first round.

Liam McNeeley and Robert Wright III were also eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after UConn's loss to Florida and Baylor’s fortune ran out against Duke.

