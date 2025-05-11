UConn’s Liam McNeeley drops 1-word reaction for sister’s snaps from her graduation

UConn basketball forward Liam McNeeley congratulated his sister, Ava McNeeley, on her graduation from the University of Texas at Austin on Friday.

Ava’s Instagram post included photos of her celebrating with friends, tossing her cap, standing in front of campus landmarks and spraying champagne near a campus fountain.

“Jupiter>,” Liam commented on her post.

The joyful featured snaps of Ava McNeeley showed her wearing “TEXAS” graduation stoles and posing in front of the university’s UT Tower. Ava, who studied psychology at Texas, is the older sibling of Liam McNeeley, per reports.

Liam and Ava were raised by their mother, Ashley Elsey, as a single parent. The family has a background in basketball, with Elsey and other relatives having played at the Division I level, according to KahawaTungu.

Liam McNeeley declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Liam McNeeley is entering the 2025 NBA Draft after earning Big East Rookie of the Year honors in his freshman season. He has averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, as of April, according to CBS Sports.

McNeeley delivered high-scoring performances in major matchups, including 38 points against Creighton and 26 against Gonzaga. Mock drafts project him as a potential lottery pick, with most placing him between picks No. 9 and 16.

Before the NBA Draft Combine and Monday’s Draft Lottery, the league’s NBA Future Starts Now tweeted a throwback Q&A with Liam McNeeley, recorded ahead of his freshman season at UConn.

In the video, McNeeley named his favorite NBA player:

“Luka Doncic,” McNeeley said. I’m from Dallas. He’s a Mav.”

Listed 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, McNeeley plays on the wing and is known for his potential as a perimeter shooter. He shot 31.7 percent from 3-point range in college but converted 86.6 percent of his free throws.

Scouts have noted concerns about his defense and top-end athleticism. McNeeley’s impact has been stronger off the ball, though, as he shows a feel for spacing and movement.

Liam McNeeley received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

