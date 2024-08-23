The UConn star hooper Paige Bueckers and her newest college rival-turned-friend, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, sat down to talk about their similarities and differences. This conversation was featured on the latest episode of Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae.

There, the two also talked about their friendship, which started to bloom since they attended the 2024 WNBA All-Star game.

Johnson talked about her bond with Bueckers and revealed when they started hanging out with each other more.

"I don't remember a time and place, I just think we just got cool, like, I don't know, I really think we just hit it off at All-Star," Johnson said. "We was vibing at All-Star. Everybody wants to know, I was telling them we was at All-Star, we was kicking it. When we went live at the WNBA game, they called us Tupac and Eminem."

Trending

Bueckers responded by saying:

"It's actually hilarious. I mean, obviously, we're not there yet; we have a long way to go, but like a young Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi."

(Watch from 12:55)

Both star players are expected to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft and are also expected to be one of the top 10 picks. But before that, they will aim to win the 2025 NCAAW championship title and cement their names as one of the college basketball's prolific players.

Flau'jae Johnson wants to be as impactful as Paige Bueckers

While on the podcast, Johnson and Bueckers discussed highlight reels and how the LSU hooper wants to be as impactful as her college basketball rival. According to Johnson, Paige Bueckers makes highlight-worthy moves that end up getting a lot of traction on social media.

"No, Paige, you been killing though," Johnson said. "For me, your consistency, you can have the highlight of the same stuff. I feel like that's pro-level. I want to get to that level. I got highlights 'cause I'm a flashier player, but I want to have more highlights to where it's consistent like yours." (5:50)

Paige Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks last season, making it one of the best of her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here