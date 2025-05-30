UConn’s Sarah Strong and KK Arnold gush over teammate Morgan Cheli’s snaps

UConn star Morgan Cheli is showing off her stunning street style this offseason, and her teammates are hyping her up.

Cheli shared snaps on Instagram on Friday of herself wearing a black crop top and blue jeans with black and white Nike Dunks. The guard wore her dark hair in a low bun and accessorized with gold jewelry and stylish sunglasses. California's Portola Valley served as a picturesque backdrop.

"minding mine☺️," Cheli's Instagram caption read.

Cheli's UConn teammates Sarah Strong and KK Arnold showed their love in the comments.

"Ayeeeeeee🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾," Strong said

Sarah Strong shows support to Huskies teammate Morgan Cheli

"AYYY GET SUM SUN GIRRR😍," Arnold commented.

KK Arnold hypes up Morgan Cheli in her Instagram comments

The UConn stars are staying in contact as they enjoy their offseason after becoming national champions.

UConn's Morgan Cheli's freshman campaign cut short due to injury

Morgan Cheli came to UConn as a promising recruit but was unable to fully highlight her skill set in her freshman season due to injury. The guard was the No. 11-ranked recruit in her class, according to ESPN.

She spent her high school years at Archbishop Mitty and racked up accolades, including being named a 2024 First-Team All-American by both McDonald's and Naismith.

Cheli committed to UConn in November 2023 and was expected to contribute with her wing abilities. Her versatile skill set and admirable high school stats made her a promising pickup for the Huskies.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

The 6-foot-2 freshman was a valuable piece of UConn's success early in the 2024-25 season. Cheli appeared in 24 games off the bench, averaging 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She knocked down 39.1% of her shots, including 37% from beyond the arc.

An ankle injury prematurely ended Cheli's freshman campaign in February. It was never confirmed when or how the injury occurred, but after the guard missed three consecutive contests, UConn coach Geno Auriemma opened up about the injury.

“Her ankle is not responding the way we hoped it would respond,” Auriemma said.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa State at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Just days later, it was reported that Cheli underwent successful ankle surgery and was expected to make a full recovery. Now, she is enjoying her offseason, but will soon head back to UConn in hopes of having a healthy and successful sophomore campaign with the Huskies.

