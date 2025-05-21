UConn's Sarah Strong, LSU's Mikaylah Williams and more headline 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series roster

Team USA has announced its 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series roster and it includes UConn's Sarah Strong and LSU's Mikaylah Williams. The competition will begin on Friday with games being run throughout the day and continuing on Saturday. The championship game will be played at 3:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Team USA officially announced its roster. Since it is a 3x3 tournament, only four players were named to the team. The roster is as follows:
- Cierra Burdick
- Sarah Strong
- Mikaylah Williams
- Sahara Williams
Team USA chose a mostly young roster to represent it in France and Czechia this year. Strong and both of the Williams's are still in college. Conversely, Cierra Burdick is the veteran of the group. She is 31 years old and played eight seasons in the WNBA. However, she now plays in Europe for the Valencia Basket Club.
Team USA is in the qualifying pool, which includes Madrid and Ireland. The three teams will compete for a spot in the full tournament. Team USA will start its tournament by playing Ireland at 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday. They will then play Madrid at 8:25 a.m. ET later that morning.
If Team USA advances from the qualifying group, they will play Poland at 9:50 a.m. ET. They will then play the Netherlands U25 team at 1:40 p.m. ET. So, it could be a busy day for Sarah Strong and the Team USA squad. Fans can tune in on Friday to see how Team USA performs.
Based on the results of the first day of the tournament, teams will be seeded into an elimination bracket on Sunday. Starting in the quarterfinals, teams will compete until the last teams standing play in the final at 3:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Sarah Strong and Team USA will also compete at the Ulaanbaatar 3x3 Series in June
This is not the only time that UConn's Sarah Strong and Team USA will compete in the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series this year. The team will also compete in the event in Ulaanbaatar in June. Details for that event have not been fully announced. They will likely come closer to the date. It will take place on June 18 and 19.
It will be interesting to see how these 3x3 tournaments impact the training of Sarah Strong and the other college athletes competing. It will give them an opportunity to compete against older, professional players. That could give them extra experience heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season.
