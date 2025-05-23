UConn’s Sarah Strong shows off her strength for USA 3x3 vs Spain, Mongolia and more

Freshman phenom Sarah Strong is staying busy on the court this offseason. The UConn forward is representing the United States in the FIBA 3 x 3 women's tournament.

Overtime women's basketball posted snaps on Instagram Friday of Strong facing off against teams from other countries, including Mongolia and Spain.

"Sarah Strong back on my screen today we are SO BACK 👏 @sarahstrong_ @fiba3x3w (h/t balaplattyszn/X)," the Instagram caption read.

The 6-foot-2 has played for USA basketball since 2022 but is making her debut for the USA 3 x 3 Women's Series Team this year. Previously, the Huskies forward had appeared on the U18 squad.

In her first event with USA basketball, Strong helped the team secure a sixth-straight gold medal at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary. The following year, the forward guided the USA to a seventh-straight gold medal at the event. In the 2023 World Cup, she recorded 46 points, tied for second-best amongst all players at the tournament.

Strong was a member of the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's U18 National Team and helped the team win gold with 7.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 14.3 minutes.

Now, the UConn star will aim to aid the USA in the FIBA 3x3 as she graduates from the U18 team to the women's series team.

Sarah Strong's dominant freshman season at UConn

Sarah Strong came to UConn as the top-ranked recruit in her class and was an immediate difference-maker for the Huskies. Strong started in all 40 games for UConn and led the team in rebounding (8.9 rpg), steals (2.3 spg) and blocks (1.6 bpg).

The freshman standout's 16.4 points per game were second behind star guard Paige Bueckers. She also established herself as a sharpshooter, averaging 58.6%, including 38.8% from beyond the arc.

The American-French citizen was an essential piece of the Huskies' national championship season and saved her best basketball for the postseason.

In the NCAA Tournament, the freshman star averaged 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, all above her season averages. Strong became just the third freshman to record 20-plus points in both the Final Four and national championship game.

Strong will aim to further hone her skill set with USA basketball this offseason before returning to UConn for her sophomore campaign.

