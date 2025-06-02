UConn socials share glimpses of Dayton transfer Malachi Smith's first day at Dan Hurley's Huskies

Newly minted UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith moved into his new school for the 2025-26 campaign. On Sunday, the Huskies' social media team shared glimpses of the Bronx, New York, native's first day in the UConn campus.
On April 14, Smith announced transferring to coach Dan Hurley's program for his fifth and final stint of college basketball. The senior had spent his first four years with coach Anthony Grant's Dayton Flyers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals a game.
"JuiceCrewMali in the house," UConnMBB tweeted iwith a fire emoji.
The video showed Smith moving into his new living area while going around the facilities in Storrs, UConn's main campus. He and his closed ones rode around in a cart before moving to the practice gymnasium, where Smith saw his new locker for the first time.
Malachi Smith is coming off of a fourth-year campaign, tallying 10.4 markers, 2.9 boards, a team-high 5.3 dimes and 1.0 swipes a game. He and the Flyers finished with an overall 23-11 record, 12-6 in A-10 conference play.
Dan Hurley believes Malachi Smith could become a UConn Huskies great
As Malachi Smith was formally introduced as the newest member of the UConn Huskies on April 14, coach Dan Hurley said that Smith has the potential to become a program great.
"We're excited to add a guard like Malachi into the mix here in Storrs. He is a dynamic playmaker, a strong outside shooter and a veteran presence that has played in, and won, a lot of games. We have no doubt that he can be the next great New York City Husky and help our program reach our championship goals," Hurley was quoted as saying.
In the 2024-25 season, Hurley's Huskies finished with an overall 24-10 record, 14-6 and Big East conference play. Their 2024 NCAA national championship defense was halted in the second round of March Madness in a 77-75 defeat to eventual champions, Todd Golden's Florida Gators, on March 23.
