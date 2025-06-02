UConn socials share glimpses of Dayton transfer Malachi Smith's first day at Dan Hurley's Huskies

Newly minted UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith moved into his new school for the 2025-26 campaign. On Sunday, the Huskies' social media team shared glimpses of the Bronx, New York, native's first day in the UConn campus.

Ad

On April 14, Smith announced transferring to coach Dan Hurley's program for his fifth and final stint of college basketball. The senior had spent his first four years with coach Anthony Grant's Dayton Flyers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals a game.

"JuiceCrewMali in the house," UConnMBB tweeted iwith a fire emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video showed Smith moving into his new living area while going around the facilities in Storrs, UConn's main campus. He and his closed ones rode around in a cart before moving to the practice gymnasium, where Smith saw his new locker for the first time.

Malachi Smith is coming off of a fourth-year campaign, tallying 10.4 markers, 2.9 boards, a team-high 5.3 dimes and 1.0 swipes a game. He and the Flyers finished with an overall 23-11 record, 12-6 in A-10 conference play.

Ad

Dan Hurley believes Malachi Smith could become a UConn Huskies great

Ad

As Malachi Smith was formally introduced as the newest member of the UConn Huskies on April 14, coach Dan Hurley said that Smith has the potential to become a program great.

"We're excited to add a guard like Malachi into the mix here in Storrs. He is a dynamic playmaker, a strong outside shooter and a veteran presence that has played in, and won, a lot of games. We have no doubt that he can be the next great New York City Husky and help our program reach our championship goals," Hurley was quoted as saying.

In the 2024-25 season, Hurley's Huskies finished with an overall 24-10 record, 14-6 and Big East conference play. Their 2024 NCAA national championship defense was halted in the second round of March Madness in a 77-75 defeat to eventual champions, Todd Golden's Florida Gators, on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here