UConn star Azzi Fudd reflects on "finding the positives" among two ACL tears and eventually winning MOP at the NCAA National Championship 

Azzi Fudd reflected on her basketball journey, explaining her story of resilience, determination and positivity during an interview. Speaking to Fox 5 Washington DC in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, Fudd shared her experiences going through two ACL tears during her time at UConn.

Azzi Fudd’s 2024-25 season wasn't the way she had hoped. Still recovering from her second ACL tear, she missed several games to start but eventually made her season debut on Nov. 20, in an 85–41 win over FDU, putting up four points and one rebound in just 12 minutes of play.

“When it's hard for me to find those positives, (my family) help(s) me find it,” Fudd shared. “So, finding those little positives gave me more time for me to get my feet under me after my first ACL tear and more time to spend with my family before I went to college. This year, I asked myself, ‘What are other things I can work on?’ I came back a little bit better, a little more locked in, a little more focused.”

Fudd ultimately led the Huskies to a national title while earning Most Outstanding Player honors in the NCAA tournament. Her rhythm picked up as the season progressed. On Feb. 12, she delivered a career-high 34 points against St. John’s, with eight three-pointers.

Fudd also talked about how her time on the sidelines helped her understand her body.

“You also learn a lot about, you know, your own body,” Fudd said. “It's like when I have little aches and these feelings, like I know exactly what my body's telling me. I think that's definitely going to help me down the road.”

Fudd secured a spot on the All-Big East First Team, joining teammate Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong. Though eligible for the WNBA Draft, Fudd announced in March that she would return to UConn for a final season. Fudd finished last season averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Azzi Fudd acknowledges Paige Bueckers with custom merch

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers turned heads for their heartwarming off-court connection. Fudd sported a custom-made t-shirt that appeared to be a shoutout to her former UConn teammate and now-girlfriend, Paige Bueckers.

During a recent WNBA game where the Dallas Wings defeated the New York Liberty on Monday, ESPNW shared an X post (formerly Twitter) of Fudd courtside wearing a white tee that read “I *heart emoji* PB”, with Bueckers’ jersey number 5 printed inside the blue heart.

Just weeks ago, Fudd posted a selfie on her Instagram story featuring a phone case that boldly read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.” The cheeky moment went viral with love from fans across the internet.

The couple, once known for their dynamic chemistry on the court at UConn, is now admired for the way they support each other off the court.

With Bueckers making her mark in the WNBA, Fudd is preparing to lead UConn into the 2025-26 season.

