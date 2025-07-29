UConn's Azzi Fudd reacts to girlfriend Paige Bueckers' fiery start in Dallas Wings' game vs New York Liberty

UConn star Azzi Fudd attended another one of her girlfriend Paige Bueckers' WNBA games on Monday. Fudd was in the crowd supporting Bueckers as the Dallas Wings took on the New York Liberty at College Park Center in Arlington.However, Fudd was not in a courtside seat like she was in some of Bueckers' previous games she attended. Instead, the senior guard seemed to be keeping a low profile as she cheered her love from a few rows back.Fudd shared a clip of Bueckers making an early bucket on her Instagram story.&quot;Great way to start the game 🤩,&quot; she wrote.Screenshot via Instagram (@azzi35/IG)Bueckers finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists to give Dallas its third win in four games.Fudd, alongside Bueckers, led the Huskies to the national championship in April. After the season, Bueckers left UConn and was drafted No. 1 by the Wings.While separated, the two have been keeping in touch. Last month, a viral Instagram post by Fudd — a selfie showing a phone case with the text &quot;Paige Bueckers' girlfriend&quot; — sparked speculation among fans about a possible relationship.After a month of both players taunting fans with hints of their relationship, Bueckers confirmed the rumor during the WNBA All-Star orange carpet on July 17. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAzzi Fudd sends loving message wearing custom shirt for Paige Bueckers at Wings gameAzzi Fudd asked fans on Instagram if they could help her find someone to design custom Paige Bueckers and Dallas Wings gear. It seems she got her wish.Fudd showed up at Bueckers' game in Dallas on Monday wearing a custom shirt with a sweet statement. ESPNW captured Fudd rocking the shirt that read, &quot;I 💙PB&quot; with Bueckers' No. 5 in the heart.&quot;Azzi finally got her custom Paige gear 🫶,&quot; ESPNW wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth spent the high school years competing against each other before teaming up at UConn. Fudd is in her offseason but will be returning to Storrs this fall for her senior season. Without Bueckers, she will have to fill the role of the veteran leader in helping UConn defend their national title