  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn's Azzi Fudd reacts to girlfriend Paige Bueckers' fiery start in Dallas Wings' game vs New York Liberty

UConn's Azzi Fudd reacts to girlfriend Paige Bueckers' fiery start in Dallas Wings' game vs New York Liberty

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:57 GMT
Azzi Fudd and girlfriend Paige Bueckers
Azzi Fudd and girlfriend Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty

UConn star Azzi Fudd attended another one of her girlfriend Paige Bueckers' WNBA games on Monday. Fudd was in the crowd supporting Bueckers as the Dallas Wings took on the New York Liberty at College Park Center in Arlington.

Ad

However, Fudd was not in a courtside seat like she was in some of Bueckers' previous games she attended. Instead, the senior guard seemed to be keeping a low profile as she cheered her love from a few rows back.

Fudd shared a clip of Bueckers making an early bucket on her Instagram story.

"Great way to start the game 🤩," she wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram (@azzi35/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@azzi35/IG)

Bueckers finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists to give Dallas its third win in four games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fudd, alongside Bueckers, led the Huskies to the national championship in April. After the season, Bueckers left UConn and was drafted No. 1 by the Wings.

While separated, the two have been keeping in touch. Last month, a viral Instagram post by Fudd — a selfie showing a phone case with the text "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend" — sparked speculation among fans about a possible relationship.

After a month of both players taunting fans with hints of their relationship, Bueckers confirmed the rumor during the WNBA All-Star orange carpet on July 17.

Ad
Ad

Azzi Fudd sends loving message wearing custom shirt for Paige Bueckers at Wings game

Azzi Fudd asked fans on Instagram if they could help her find someone to design custom Paige Bueckers and Dallas Wings gear. It seems she got her wish.

Fudd showed up at Bueckers' game in Dallas on Monday wearing a custom shirt with a sweet statement. ESPNW captured Fudd rocking the shirt that read, "I 💙PB" with Bueckers' No. 5 in the heart.

Ad
"Azzi finally got her custom Paige gear 🫶," ESPNW wrote on Instagram.

Both spent the high school years competing against each other before teaming up at UConn. Fudd is in her offseason but will be returning to Storrs this fall for her senior season. Without Bueckers, she will have to fill the role of the veteran leader in helping UConn defend their national title

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications